Looking for a new feline friend in Baton Rouge, LA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Cat Haven, Inc.

Phone: (225) 636-2680

About Jazzman:

ID: 20CH1222A. Jazzman is a friendly guy who first came to the public shelter with his siblings. Cat Haven stepped in because they saw how sweet he is. He was later returned in his older years and now needs a quiet home with someone who will let him have space when he needs it.

👉 Meet Jazzman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Phone: (225) 408-5360

About Black Sesame:

A fluffy black kitten with medium-length fur, Black Sesame is a young boy looking for his first real home. His lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to bring him into your family.

👉 Meet Black Sesame and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / Red (Mostly)

Orange / Red (Mostly) Adoption Fee: $135

Shelter: Cat Haven, Inc.

Phone: (225) 636-2680

About Sun:

ID: 26CH1050. Sun and his siblings were taken to the city shelter when they were very young. Cat Haven moved them into a foster home so they could grow big and strong. Sun is now ready to move on from foster care and into a forever home.

👉 Meet Sun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $135

Shelter: Cat Haven, Inc.

Phone: (225) 636-2680

About Moon:

ID: 26CH1049. Like his sibling Sun, Moon was rescued from the city shelter at a very young age and placed in a foster home. He has grown up safe and cared for and is now ready to join a permanent family.

👉 Meet Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Phone: (225) 408-5360

About Binxy:

Binxy is a sleek black adult cat with a very affordable adoption fee. He’s looking for a second chance and a calm, loving home to call his own.

👉 Meet Binxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Phone: (225) 408-5360

About Cruella:

Cruella is a black-and-white tuxedo kitten with a playful look and a budget-friendly adoption fee. She’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and grow up with a family.

👉 Meet Cruella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Baton Rouge area, please consider visiting Cat Haven, Inc. or Companion Animal Alliance, calling about one of these cats, or sharing this list with friends and family. Every share helps these kitties get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.