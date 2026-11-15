Baton Rouge neighbors are sharing a few nice free items this week, from home decor to collectibles. If something catches your eye, reach out fast before it’s gone.

Item: Wood window blinds

Condition: Not stated, but being given away before they are thrown out

Size: 35" x 60" (set of blinds)

Location: Ogden Park, Baton Rouge, LA

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor is offering a set of wood window blinds measuring 35 inches by 60 inches. They mentioned these will go in the dumpster if no one takes them, so this is a good chance if you need blinds for a window in that size range.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Not Actually Free: Collectors Edition Mags

The Collectors Edition magazines in the Garden District listing are $1 each or $10 for all, so they are not free and aren’t included as a freebie here.

Not Actually Free: Philosophy Skincare and Designer Fragrance

The Philosophy skincare and designer fragrance listing on Main Street is described as a holiday sale, so these items are also not free and are not listed as freebies.

Free items in our area can disappear quickly once posted. If you’re interested in anything, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.