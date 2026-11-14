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💻 Baton Rouge IT Jobs: Multiple Senior Roles, Many at $140K+
Baton Rouge is quietly building a strong tech scene, from industrial automation to cutting-edge AI. If you’ve got senior-level IT skills, there are some serious opportunities on the table right now.
AID&E – Hands-on Solution and Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager – TMT Sector
- Employer: EY
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (listed as open to anywhere in the US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (US, most locations): $144,000 – $329,100
Lead enterprise generative AI, knowledge graph, and agentic AI solutions for large tech-sector clients. This is a senior manager role where you’ll architect multi-cloud AI systems, design semantic layers and knowledge graphs (Stardog, Neo4j, RDF/OWL), guide engineering teams, and travel to work directly with clients.
AI Native Data and Knowledge Architect – Senior Manager (Challenger Program)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (role is open across the US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (US, most locations): $144,000 – $329,100
High-impact architecture role shaping EY’s next-gen AI services. You’ll design organizational “memory” for AI products—knowledge graphs, retrieval systems, and policy-aware data pipelines—owning the roadmap and leading lighthouse implementations from prototype to production.
Senior DeltaV Programmer / Automation Specialist
- Employer: Enginuity Global LLC
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role for someone with 8+ years of Emerson DeltaV DCS experience. You’ll lead programming, configuration, FAT/SAT, and commissioning for industrial projects, mentor junior staff, and work hands-on in plants with strong benefits, PTO, and retirement match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline suggests.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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