📅 Southern vs. Alcorn State at Mumford Stadium

Southern University takes on Alcorn State University in football on November 14, 2026 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Game days at Mumford are big — tailgating, music, and performances from the Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls, all with strong Jaguar Nation pride.

There is a Clear Bag Policy for all Southern University athletic venues:

Only clear tote bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" are allowed.

smaller than are allowed. One-gallon clear plastic bags are allowed.

are allowed. Small handheld clutch purses or clutches with shoulder strap no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" are allowed.

Plan your bag ahead so you can get through the gate quickly and enjoy the game and festivities on campus.