📅 “Preserve Your Past” genealogy & archives event Nov. 18

📅 Learn to Preserve Your Family History in Baton Rouge

The Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion and Louisiana State Archives are hosting a free, hourlong “Preserve Your Past” program on Wednesday, November 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge.

This educational event is for both beginners and experienced family researchers. Speakers Joseph Ricci, Tanya Anderson, and Anna Schittone will cover:

How to trace family history using vital records , local history collections , and online genealogy tools

, , and How to care for and preserve family documents, photos, and heirlooms at home

at home Live demos of professional conservation techniques

Resource lists for trusted vendors and conservation professionals

Admission to the Old Governor’s Mansion museum is free. It’s open 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Friday and 12–4 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month.

Learn more about the Mansion at www.laogm.org or call 225-342-9778. Learn about the State Archives at sos.la.gov/archives.