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📅 “Preserve Your Past” genealogy & archives event Nov. 18
📅 Learn to Preserve Your Family History in Baton Rouge
The Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion and Louisiana State Archives are hosting a free, hourlong “Preserve Your Past” program on Wednesday, November 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge.
This educational event is for both beginners and experienced family researchers. Speakers Joseph Ricci, Tanya Anderson, and Anna Schittone will cover:
- How to trace family history using vital records, local history collections, and online genealogy tools
- How to care for and preserve family documents, photos, and heirlooms at home
- Live demos of professional conservation techniques
- Resource lists for trusted vendors and conservation professionals
Admission to the Old Governor’s Mansion museum is free. It’s open 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Friday and 12–4 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month.
Learn more about the Mansion at www.laogm.org or call 225-342-9778. Learn about the State Archives at sos.la.gov/archives.
More Info: LOUISIANA OLD GOVERNOR’S MANSION AND LOUISIANA STA...
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