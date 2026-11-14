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Baton Rouge
🚌 Multiple Baton Rouge transportation jobs with strong hourly pay
12 days ago
Baton Rouge has some solid transportation openings right now, from CDL routes to hands-on diesel tech roles. Good mix of steady home time, hourly pay, and paths to grow.
CDL A Truck Driver - 1099, Home Every Weekend
- Employer: Blair
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor
- Pay: Up to $3,500/week take-home + $5,000 sign-on bonus (percentage of linehaul)
- Schedule: Home every weekend
- Run OTR flatbed in core lanes (Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, Texas) with weekend resets, high percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul), and a lease-purchase path to truck ownership in about 2–4 years. All-expenses-paid orientation, weekly settlements, and no forced dispatch.
Commercial Truck Driver - Class A CDL
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time company driver
- Pay: $30–$31.70/hour + bonuses (safety + company bonus)
- Schedule: Any 5 days Sunday–Friday, home weekly
- Deliver to Domino’s stores in LA, GA, and FL, running solo and team routes with some overnight travel. You’ll unload product with liftgates, handle returns, and get benefits on day one, paid holidays/vacation, 401(k) match, stock discount, and clear career growth.
Mechanic 4 – DOTD Central Repair Shop
- Employer: Louisiana DOTD (posting via Grambling State University)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA – Central Repair Shop, Section 42, Unit 071
- Type: Full-time state position
- Pay: Starting at $22.52/hour
- Lead-level mechanic role working on DOTD equipment: diagnostics, full overhauls, and installing specialized gear like safety lighting. You’ll guide junior mechanics, help manage shop operations and parts, and support emergency operations. No Civil Service test score required to apply.
Heavy Equipment Service Technician (Shop)
- Employer: Vermeer Texas-Louisiana
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time, in-shop
- Pay: $26–$34/hour + monthly bonus potential, 401(k) with 6% match, profit-sharing
- Shop-based role working on Vermeer construction equipment, handling hydraulic, electrical, electronic, and pneumatic systems. Comes with strong benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help) but you must have at least 2 years’ equipment repair experience and your own tools.
Intern Diesel Mechanic (Paid)
- Employer: United Rentals
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Paid internship
- Pay: Not listed
- Great fit if you’re in a tech or diesel program and want real shop experience with the world’s largest equipment rental provider. You’ll support seasoned mechanics, learn different types of rental equipment, and build a path toward a full-time service tech role, with access to strong benefits and career development.
Mobile Diesel Mechanic II – Wed–Sun Variable Shift
- Employer: Cox Automotive – Cox Fleet
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (mobile/field)
- Type: Full-time mobile technician
- Pay: $29.38–$44.09/hour + potential incentives
- Schedule: Wednesday–Sunday, variable shift
- On-site mobile fleet maintenance for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks: PMs, DOT inspections, and advanced diagnostics. You take the company service truck home, get weekly pay, day-one health benefits, 401(k) match up to 6% plus extra 2%, up to 5 weeks PTO over time, and paid uniforms and gear.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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