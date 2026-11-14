Baton Rouge has some solid transportation openings right now, from CDL routes to hands-on diesel tech roles. Good mix of steady home time, hourly pay, and paths to grow.

Employer: Blair

Blair Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Full-time, 1099 contractor Pay: Up to $3,500/week take-home + $5,000 sign-on bonus (percentage of linehaul)

+ (percentage of linehaul) Schedule: Home every weekend

Home every weekend Run OTR flatbed in core lanes (Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, Texas) with weekend resets, high percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul), and a lease-purchase path to truck ownership in about 2–4 years. All-expenses-paid orientation, weekly settlements, and no forced dispatch.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time company driver

Full-time company driver Pay: $30–$31.70/hour + bonuses (safety + company bonus)

+ bonuses (safety + company bonus) Schedule: Any 5 days Sunday–Friday , home weekly

Any 5 days , home weekly Deliver to Domino’s stores in LA, GA, and FL, running solo and team routes with some overnight travel. You’ll unload product with liftgates, handle returns, and get benefits on day one, paid holidays/vacation, 401(k) match, stock discount, and clear career growth.

Employer: Louisiana DOTD (posting via Grambling State University)

(posting via Grambling State University) Location: Baton Rouge, LA – Central Repair Shop, Section 42, Unit 071

– Central Repair Shop, Section 42, Unit 071 Type: Full-time state position

Full-time state position Pay: Starting at $22.52/hour

Lead-level mechanic role working on DOTD equipment: diagnostics, full overhauls, and installing specialized gear like safety lighting. You’ll guide junior mechanics, help manage shop operations and parts, and support emergency operations. No Civil Service test score required to apply.

Employer: Vermeer Texas-Louisiana

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, in-shop

Full-time, in-shop Pay: $26–$34/hour + monthly bonus potential, 401(k) with 6% match , profit-sharing

+ monthly bonus potential, 401(k) with , profit-sharing Shop-based role working on Vermeer construction equipment, handling hydraulic, electrical, electronic, and pneumatic systems. Comes with strong benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help) but you must have at least 2 years’ equipment repair experience and your own tools.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Paid internship

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Great fit if you’re in a tech or diesel program and want real shop experience with the world’s largest equipment rental provider. You’ll support seasoned mechanics, learn different types of rental equipment, and build a path toward a full-time service tech role, with access to strong benefits and career development.

Employer: Cox Automotive – Cox Fleet

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (mobile/field)

(mobile/field) Type: Full-time mobile technician

Full-time mobile technician Pay: $29.38–$44.09/hour + potential incentives

+ potential incentives Schedule: Wednesday–Sunday , variable shift

, variable shift On-site mobile fleet maintenance for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks: PMs, DOT inspections, and advanced diagnostics. You take the company service truck home, get weekly pay, day-one health benefits, 401(k) match up to 6% plus extra 2%, up to 5 weeks PTO over time, and paid uniforms and gear.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.