Baton Rouge is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from field reps to tourism and tech. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your income and your network.

Employer: United Rentals

United Rentals Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience and role)

This inside sales role puts you at the center of a busy rental branch—quoting, selling, and supporting customers by phone and in person. Strong multitaskers who like relationship-building, career growth, and robust benefits (health, parental leave, discounts, training) will feel at home here.

Employer: CentiMark Corporation

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Year-end comp (base + commission) $75,000–$100,000

Sell commercial roofing services for the nation’s largest commercial roofing contractor. Ideal if you’ve got construction/roofing sales experience and want strong benefits, a company vehicle, and the chance to grow a territory with solid earning potential.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Baton Rouge & Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time, outside B2B sales

Full-time, outside B2B sales Salary: Base $49,500–$82,600 + commission; target earnings $110,000–$137,600

High-level B2B role managing complex, medium-business accounts and selling advanced connectivity solutions. Great fit if you have 5+ years of outside B2B sales, like quota-driven work, and want strong perks like paid training, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and big commission upside.

Employer: Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead community outreach, stakeholder engagement, and political fundraising for Louisiana’s oil and gas industry. This is a visible, relationship-heavy role managing a PAC, working with elected officials, and supporting government affairs strategy—great for someone with 3–5 years in government relations or public affairs.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, door-to-door outside sales

Full-time, door-to-door outside sales Salary: Competitive base + incentives; top performers can earn over $100,000/year

Hit the neighborhoods selling internet, TV, and mobile services face-to-face. Perfect if you like being outdoors, enjoy commission-driven work, and (ideally) speak Spanish. Includes free/discounted Spectrum services and a full benefits package.

Employer: Gerry Lane Cadillac

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time (potential remote after 3–6 months)

Full-time (potential after 3–6 months) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonuses)

Entry path into automotive sales/marketing, handling internet, phone, and chat leads and setting appointments. Good for strong communicators who want paid training, flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, and growth inside a well-known local dealership group.

Employer: In-Telecom

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, outside B2B sales

Full-time, outside B2B sales Salary: Not listed (base + generous commission, auto & gas allowance, cell allowance)

Sell managed IT and telecom services to business clients across a territory. Great if you have 2–3+ years in IT/managed services sales, like autonomy, and want benefits plus expense support while you build long-term client relationships.

Employer: Nunez Community College (for Louisiana Office of Tourism)

Location: Capitol Annex Building, Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00)

Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00) Salary: Not listed (state civil service role)

Lead strategic planning, data analysis, and brand strategy for the Louisiana Office of Tourism. This is a senior analytical/strategy role overseeing KPIs, internal studies, and brand campaigns—best for candidates with strong experience in analytics, planning, or related fields within government or large organizations.

Employer: Worldwide Clinical Trials

Location: Remote – based in US (Baton Rouge eligible)

Type: Full-time, remote with up to 50% travel

Full-time, remote with up to 50% travel Salary: $144,500–$287,500/year (plus benefits)

Senior-level BD role selling Phase II–IV clinical research services. You’ll own key accounts, lead proposals and bid defenses, and travel to clients and conferences. Ideal for experienced CRO/clinical research sales pros who want a high-impact, high-compensation position.

Employer: Grambling State University (for Louisiana Office of Tourism)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, state role (career progression 1–3)

Full-time, state role (career progression 1–3) Salary: Not listed (depends on level and experience)

Help build and market the Louisiana Music Trail and Music Marketing Program—promoting festivals, venues, and music heritage statewide. Great for someone with tourism/marketing or PR experience who loves Louisiana music and wants to blend culture, content, and tourism strategy.

Employer: Nunez Community College (for Louisiana Office of Tourism)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, state role (career progression 1–3)

Full-time, state role (career progression 1–3) Salary: Not listed (depends on level and experience)

This is the same Louisiana Music Trail tourism marketing role listed through a different posting source. If you’re interested, you only need to apply through one of the official links and follow the state’s application instructions.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.