Baton Rouge has some solid public safety roles open right now, from hands-on youth work to big-picture emergency planning and field safety. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Office of Juvenile Justice

Office of Juvenile Justice Location: Baton Rouge, LA (Baton Rouge Regional Office, 660 N. Foster Dr.)

(Baton Rouge Regional Office, 660 N. Foster Dr.) Type: Full-time, Classified (Probational)

(Probational) Salary: $3,033.33 – $4,818.67 monthly

Application window: Opens 11/13/2026 – Closes 11/20/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Work directly with youth in secure care, helping keep the facility safe while supporting rehabilitation. Entry is accessible (HS diploma/GED or 1 year of any work experience), with clear pay steps for levels 1, 2, and 3 and full state benefits like insurance, retirement, and paid holidays.

Employer: AtkinsRéalis

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: Expected $65,000 – $80,000 annually

Help public-sector clients with disaster recovery, hazard mitigation, and emergency management projects. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, strong writing/data skills, and want structured mentorship, training, and a full benefits package with 401(k) match and tuition support.

Employer: Gunnison Tree Service | A Townsend Company (listed as WEST TREE SERVICE)

(listed as WEST TREE SERVICE) Location: Baton Rouge, LA region (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time , ~ 70% travel

, ~ Salary: Not listed

Lead safety in the field for utility vegetation and tree crews—lots of job site visits, coaching, and incident prevention work. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, and room to grow if you have 3+ years in utility vegetation or field safety and a strong OSHA/ANSI background.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.