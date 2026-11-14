Baton Rouge is busy hiring in HR right now, especially in state agencies and insurance. If you’ve got people skills and love policies, training, or benefits, this week has some solid options.

Employer: GoAuto Insurance

GoAuto Insurance Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends HR licensing compliance with office/facilities coordination for GoAuto’s corporate and branch locations. You’ll manage producer licenses for hundreds of employees, handle vendors and building issues, and help move the company to an automated licensing system.

Employer: Louisiana DOTD (posting via Nunez Community College)

(posting via Nunez Community College) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Classified state role

Classified state role Salary: $1,944.80–$2,080.80 biweekly (special entrance rates, level depends on experience)

Help modernize state hiring by training staff on the NEOGOV Online Hiring Center and supporting recruitment operations. Great fit if you like HR tech, teaching others, and improving processes while staying deep in staffing and compliance work.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Education (posting via Nunez Community College)

(posting via Nunez Community College) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Classified state role

Classified state role Salary: $24.31+ hourly SER for Analyst C; $26.01–$46.41 hourly for Specialist (up to ~$96K/year)

Front‑door HR role focused on onboarding, payroll/benefits data, and daily employee support. You’ll greet visitors, process hires in LaGov, and keep benefits and retirement info accurate—good for someone who enjoys hands‑on HR and steady weekday hours.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Health (LDH)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Classified state role

Classified state role Salary: $4,099–$8,044 monthly (SER $26.01/hr; $2,080.80 biweekly)

Join LDH’s Employee Relations team handling policies, discipline, grievances, EEOC matters, ADA accommodations, and appeals. Best for experienced HR pros who like complex cases, investigations, and policy work in a large public agency.

Employer: LASERS (Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System) (posting via Nunez Community College)

(posting via Nunez Community College) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Classified state role

Classified state role Salary: From $40,164.80 to $49,192+ annually (special entrance rates by level)

Work directly with state employees to explain retirement benefits, run estimates, and review service credit. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented, patient with complex rules, and enjoy one‑on‑one counseling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these agencies hire often and use one posting to fill future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.