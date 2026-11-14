Baton Rouge is busy on the production side right now, with solid options from entry-level warehouse work to skilled maintenance and planning roles. Here are several local (and one remote) picks worth a quick look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about loading and unloading company trucks, keeping products moving, and keeping the work area clean. Good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and want strong benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote (listed under Baton Rouge, LA)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000/year

Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

This job supports ordering, payments, invoicing, and reporting for Pearson’s assessment business. Great if you have a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years in finance/marketing tech, and enjoy data, reports, and working with tools like Oracle, Tableau, or Power BI.

Employer: Domino’s Supply Chain Center

Domino’s Supply Chain Center Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, night shift (10pm–6am, 5 days/week)

Pay: $31.50/hour

You’ll troubleshoot and repair production equipment, HVAC, refrigeration, and electrical systems in a food manufacturing facility. Strong match if you have technical training or several years’ maintenance experience and want good pay, benefits from day one, 401(k) match, and bonus potential.

Employer: Domino’s Supply Chain Center

Domino’s Supply Chain Center Location: 18251 E Petroleum Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Type: Full-time, 10am start, 5-day week (Sun–Fri)

Pay: $21.00/hour

You’ll load and unload trucks, move and store product, and help production as needed. Good for someone with a high school diploma/GED who’s comfortable on their feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in refrigerated areas; benefits start on day one with 401(k) match and bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.