Baton Rouge’s legal scene is busy right now—good mix of government, firm, and compliance roles. If you’re barred in Louisiana or have compliance experience, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Tier4 Group

Tier4 Group Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on compliance audits, investigations, and consulting to reduce risk around ethics, fraud, and abuse. Great fit if you have at least 1 year in audit/compliance/IT and want project-based work with lots of variety.

Employer: Jobot (national defense firm client)

(national defense firm client) Location: Baton Rouge / New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000/year

Join a growing workers’ comp defense team representing employers and carriers in OWC matters. You’ll handle cases from inception through resolution, including hearings, mediations, depositions, and strategy for long-term client relationships.

Employer: LA Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS)

Location: East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Type: Classified state position

Salary: $6,153 – $12,074/month (about $39.07/hour)

Lead CSE legal issues as senior counsel for DCFS, advising on complex state and federal law, drafting legislation, and representing the Title IV-D program. Good match for attorneys with 3+ years’ practice who want impact, stability, and state benefits.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Insurance

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Classified state position

Salary: Based on experience within state range (not listed)

Work in the Revenue Services Division reviewing insurance premium tax filings, doing desk audits, and reconciling payments. Great for folks with accounting/audit/insurance or financial ops experience who like detailed, numbers-driven compliance work.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Remote U.S. (listed for Baton Rouge)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $87,000/year

Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team delivering managed services to financial clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in AML/KYC/financial crime compliance plus 2+ years people management, and want remote work with clear metrics and client-facing responsibilities.

Employer: Eaton Group Attorneys

Location: Downtown Baton Rouge, LA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $80,000/year

Mid-sized firm role focused on consumer credit collections and contested litigation—court appearances, settlement talks, and managing files with high autonomy. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, bonuses, and paid parking.

Employer: Patient’s Compensation Fund (via Grambling State University posting)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Classified state position

Salary: DOE, plus premium pay up to $2.00/hour

Handle medical malpractice claims for a small state agency—monitor panels, review medical bills, work with insurers and attorneys, and support injured claimants. Good for candidates with claims, investigation, or legal-related experience who want steady public-sector work.

Employer: LA Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS)

Location: East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Type: Classified state position

Salary: Attorney 1: $30.33/hour Attorney 2: $32.45/hour Attorney 3: $36.51/hour

Represent DCFS in paternity and child support cases , from trial work to legal analysis and bankruptcy-related issues. Great entry-to-mid level path for Louisiana-licensed attorneys who want courtroom time plus state benefits and clear career progression.



Employer: Jones Walker LLP

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a major regional firm handling a broad litigation docket with 3+ years’ experience. You’ll manage cases with minimal supervision, take and defend depositions, argue motions, and work closely with partners on complex matters.

If one of these caught your eye, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check the posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.