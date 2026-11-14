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Baton Rouge
⚖️ Baton Rouge Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Baton Rouge’s legal scene is busy right now—good mix of government, firm, and compliance roles. If you’re barred in Louisiana or have compliance experience, there’s a lot to pick from.
Associate Compliance Consultant (Contract)
- Employer: Tier4 Group
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on compliance audits, investigations, and consulting to reduce risk around ethics, fraud, and abuse. Great fit if you have at least 1 year in audit/compliance/IT and want project-based work with lots of variety.
Workers Compensation Attorney
- Employer: Jobot (national defense firm client)
- Location: Baton Rouge / New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $150,000/year
Join a growing workers’ comp defense team representing employers and carriers in OWC matters. You’ll handle cases from inception through resolution, including hearings, mediations, depositions, and strategy for long-term client relationships.
Attorney 4 (Child Support Enforcement)
- Employer: LA Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS)
- Location: East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
- Type: Classified state position
- Salary: $6,153 – $12,074/month (about $39.07/hour)
Lead CSE legal issues as senior counsel for DCFS, advising on complex state and federal law, drafting legislation, and representing the Title IV-D program. Good match for attorneys with 3+ years’ practice who want impact, stability, and state benefits.
Compliance Examiner 1/2/3
- Employer: Louisiana Department of Insurance
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Classified state position
- Salary: Based on experience within state range (not listed)
Work in the Revenue Services Division reviewing insurance premium tax filings, doing desk audits, and reconciling payments. Great for folks with accounting/audit/insurance or financial ops experience who like detailed, numbers-driven compliance work.
Manager, AML/KYC Managed Services – Financial Crime Compliance (Remote U.S.)
- Employer: AML RightSource
- Location: Remote U.S. (listed for Baton Rouge)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $87,000/year
Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team delivering managed services to financial clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in AML/KYC/financial crime compliance plus 2+ years people management, and want remote work with clear metrics and client-facing responsibilities.
Associate Attorney
- Employer: Eaton Group Attorneys
- Location: Downtown Baton Rouge, LA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $80,000/year
Mid-sized firm role focused on consumer credit collections and contested litigation—court appearances, settlement talks, and managing files with high autonomy. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, bonuses, and paid parking.
State Risk Adjuster 1 – Patient’s Compensation Fund
- Employer: Patient’s Compensation Fund (via Grambling State University posting)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Classified state position
- Salary: DOE, plus premium pay up to $2.00/hour
Handle medical malpractice claims for a small state agency—monitor panels, review medical bills, work with insurers and attorneys, and support injured claimants. Good for candidates with claims, investigation, or legal-related experience who want steady public-sector work.
Attorney 1/2/3 (Child Support Enforcement – EBR Parish)
- Employer: LA Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS)
- Location: East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
- Type: Classified state position
- Salary:
- Attorney 1: $30.33/hour
- Attorney 2: $32.45/hour
- Attorney 3: $36.51/hour
Represent DCFS in paternity and child support cases, from trial work to legal analysis and bankruptcy-related issues. Great entry-to-mid level path for Louisiana-licensed attorneys who want courtroom time plus state benefits and clear career progression.
Litigation Associate
- Employer: Jones Walker LLP
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a major regional firm handling a broad litigation docket with 3+ years’ experience. You’ll manage cases with minimal supervision, take and defend depositions, argue motions, and work closely with partners on complex matters.
If one of these caught your eye, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check the posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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