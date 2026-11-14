Baton Rouge’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home‑care agencies are all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or caregiving, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: MOORE Care

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (plus overtime and incentives)

Family‑run in‑home care agency looking for a loving, experienced caregiver (3–5 years) to support clients with mobility, hygiene, and daily tasks. Offers flexible schedules, paid overtime, 10 holidays at 1.5x pay, and monthly PTO incentive programs.

Employer: Woman's Hospital

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, days

Work in a busy OB/GYN clinic doing vitals, rooming, procedures, scheduling, and coding. Requires Certified MA, strong computer skills, and offers the backing of a nationally recognized women’s hospital with a reputation for nursing excellence.

Employer: FMOL Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Listed as internship

Coordinate and lead group activities on an inpatient behavioral health unit, document behaviors, assist with admissions, and support safety checks. Requires a Bachelor’s in a related field plus BLS and CPI (within 60 days).

Note: Also listed on Indeed with the same role and requirements.

Employer: Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: PRN

Great fit for an RN who wants flexible hours in a cardiac rehab / reconditioning setting. You’ll handle assessments, care plans, patient education, and coordination; LA RN license and ACLS (within 1 year) required.

Employer: Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Location: Baton Rouge, LA – Highland Express Care

Type: PRN

Perform X‑rays in an urgent/express care environment, from positioning patients to operating equipment and following radiation safety. Requires a current Louisiana radiographer license.

Employer: Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Location: Dutchtown / Greater Baton Rouge area

Type: PRN

Similar PRN rad tech role at the Dutchtown Express Care site, ideal if you want flexible shifts and like a fast‑paced outpatient setting. Louisiana radiographer license required.

Employer: Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: PRN

Provide direct patient care in express care and occupational medicine, including exams, orders, procedures, and discharge planning. Requires current Louisiana PA license and NCCPA certification.

Employer: TalentBurst, Inc.

Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 4x10 day shifts

High‑pay Cath Lab travel assignment handling fluoro, hemodynamic monitoring, and cath procedures with on‑call requirements. Needs ARRT, state license, BLS, ACLS, and 2+ years allied health experience.

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.70–$33.00/hour

Administer meds, monitor residents, and document in MAR/TAR in a senior living community. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, retirement plans, and same‑day pay options.

Employer: Stretch Zone

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16/hour base + per‑stretch pay + commission

Hands‑on assisted stretching role in a wellness studio with paid in‑house certification, flexible schedule, bonuses, and free uniforms. Great for fitness or wellness pros who like a high‑energy, client‑facing job.

Employer: Louisiana Special School District (via Nunez Community College posting)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: State position (probational or promotional)

School‑based RN role writing Individual Health Plans, coordinating a weekly pediatric clinic, and supporting students with special needs. Typical hours are 6:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., Monday–Friday, with occasional weekends for school events; current Louisiana RN license required.

Employer: A First Name Basis

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $10.50/hour

Provide in‑home support with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Offers daily pay, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, and a supportive team; HHA/CNA experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Changing Minds Psychiatry

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (in person)

Type: Part-time, independent contractor

Pay: $55/hour

See children (5+), adults, couples, and groups in a private practice setting with referrals provided, office space, EHR, and reception support. Must be fully licensed in LA and credentialed with Louisiana Medicaid; EMDR/DBT/CBT or SUD experience is a plus.

Employer: The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, 7-on/7-off

Inpatient hospital medicine NP role doing admissions, rounding, treatment plans, and discharges on a rotating 7‑on/7‑off schedule. Requires MSN, LA RN & APRN licenses, and national NP certification, plus comfort with EPIC.

Employer: Surgery Partners

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Work under RN supervision providing ADL support, vitals, specimen collection, and post‑procedure care in a surgical setting. Offers a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and professional development.

Employer: We Care Homes, Inc.

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: 30–40 hours/week

Pay: $10/hour

Support adults with disabilities in homes and community settings with ADLs, meals, transfers, and safety. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, parental leave, and provided safety equipment; Louisiana State Police background check required.

Employer: St. John the Baptist Human Services Inc.

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $13/hour

Provide one‑client, in‑home CNA care including full personal care, vitals, and light housekeeping. Great if you prefer steady, one‑on‑one work instead of a busy facility.

Employer: Intrafusion by McKesson

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Per diem

Per diem Friday infusion role in an outpatient neurology suite, with daytime hours and no major holidays. Requires RN license, BLS, and 2–5 years of nursing (infusion experience preferred); they note an “extremely competitive” pay offering.

Employer: Health Carousel – Travel Allied

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 day shifts

Travel RRT assignment with weekly pay, day‑one medical/vision/dental, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement. Ideal if you want to try Baton Rouge on a short‑term contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.