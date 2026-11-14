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🏥 Baton Rouge healthcare hiring now: multiple clinical & caregiver roles
Baton Rouge’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home‑care agencies are all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or caregiving, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Private Caregiver (CNA / PCA / DSW)
Employer: MOORE Care
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive (plus overtime and incentives)
Family‑run in‑home care agency looking for a loving, experienced caregiver (3–5 years) to support clients with mobility, hygiene, and daily tasks. Offers flexible schedules, paid overtime, 10 holidays at 1.5x pay, and monthly PTO incentive programs.
Certified Medical Assistant – LSU Health Center for OB/GYN
Employer: Woman's Hospital
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time, days
Work in a busy OB/GYN clinic doing vitals, rooming, procedures, scheduling, and coding. Requires Certified MA, strong computer skills, and offers the backing of a nationally recognized women’s hospital with a reputation for nursing excellence.
Behavioral Health Coordinator
Employer: FMOL Health
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Listed as internship
Coordinate and lead group activities on an inpatient behavioral health unit, document behaviors, assist with admissions, and support safety checks. Requires a Bachelor’s in a related field plus BLS and CPI (within 60 days).
Note: Also listed on Indeed with the same role and requirements.
RN – PRN – Cardiac Reconditioning
Employer: Baton Rouge General Medical Center
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: PRN
Great fit for an RN who wants flexible hours in a cardiac rehab / reconditioning setting. You’ll handle assessments, care plans, patient education, and coordination; LA RN license and ACLS (within 1 year) required.
Radiology Technologist – PRN – Express Care Highland
Employer: Baton Rouge General Medical Center
Location: Baton Rouge, LA – Highland Express Care
Type: PRN
Perform X‑rays in an urgent/express care environment, from positioning patients to operating equipment and following radiation safety. Requires a current Louisiana radiographer license.
Radiology Technologist – PRN – Express Care Dutchtown
Employer: Baton Rouge General Medical Center
Location: Dutchtown / Greater Baton Rouge area
Type: PRN
Similar PRN rad tech role at the Dutchtown Express Care site, ideal if you want flexible shifts and like a fast‑paced outpatient setting. Louisiana radiographer license required.
Physician Assistant – BRG Express Care & Occ Med (PRN)
Employer: Baton Rouge General Medical Center
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: PRN
Provide direct patient care in express care and occupational medicine, including exams, orders, procedures, and discharge planning. Requires current Louisiana PA license and NCCPA certification.
Travel Cath Lab Radiology Technologist – $3,067/week
Employer: TalentBurst, Inc.
Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 4x10 day shifts
High‑pay Cath Lab travel assignment handling fluoro, hemodynamic monitoring, and cath procedures with on‑call requirements. Needs ARRT, state license, BLS, ACLS, and 2+ years allied health experience.
LPN Medication Nurse – Senior Living
Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs)
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24.70–$33.00/hour
Administer meds, monitor residents, and document in MAR/TAR in a senior living community. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, retirement plans, and same‑day pay options.
Stretch Specialist / Stretch Practitioner (Part-Time)
Employer: Stretch Zone
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $16/hour base + per‑stretch pay + commission
Hands‑on assisted stretching role in a wellness studio with paid in‑house certification, flexible schedule, bonuses, and free uniforms. Great for fitness or wellness pros who like a high‑energy, client‑facing job.
Registered Nurse 1, 2, or 3 – Student Health Services
Employer: Louisiana Special School District (via Nunez Community College posting)
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: State position (probational or promotional)
School‑based RN role writing Individual Health Plans, coordinating a weekly pediatric clinic, and supporting students with special needs. Typical hours are 6:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., Monday–Friday, with occasional weekends for school events; current Louisiana RN license required.
Home Health Aide – $10.50/hr
Employer: A First Name Basis
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $10.50/hour
Provide in‑home support with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Offers daily pay, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, and a supportive team; HHA/CNA experience is a plus but not required.
Mental Health Therapist (Licensed) – Outpatient
Employer: Changing Minds Psychiatry
Location: Baton Rouge, LA (in person)
Type: Part-time, independent contractor
Pay: $55/hour
See children (5+), adults, couples, and groups in a private practice setting with referrals provided, office space, EHR, and reception support. Must be fully licensed in LA and credentialed with Louisiana Medicaid; EMDR/DBT/CBT or SUD experience is a plus.
Nurse Practitioner – Hospitalist
Employer: The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time, 7-on/7-off
Inpatient hospital medicine NP role doing admissions, rounding, treatment plans, and discharges on a rotating 7‑on/7‑off schedule. Requires MSN, LA RN & APRN licenses, and national NP certification, plus comfort with EPIC.
CNA – Full Time
Employer: Surgery Partners
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time
Work under RN supervision providing ADL support, vitals, specimen collection, and post‑procedure care in a surgical setting. Offers a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and professional development.
Direct Support Worker (DSW)
Employer: We Care Homes, Inc.
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: 30–40 hours/week
Pay: $10/hour
Support adults with disabilities in homes and community settings with ADLs, meals, transfers, and safety. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, parental leave, and provided safety equipment; Louisiana State Police background check required.
Certified Nursing Assistant – One-on-One Home Care
Employer: St. John the Baptist Human Services Inc.
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $13/hour
Provide one‑client, in‑home CNA care including full personal care, vitals, and light housekeeping. Great if you prefer steady, one‑on‑one work instead of a busy facility.
Infusion RN – Neurology Suite (Per Diem Fridays)
Employer: Intrafusion by McKesson
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Per diem
Per diem Friday infusion role in an outpatient neurology suite, with daytime hours and no major holidays. Requires RN license, BLS, and 2–5 years of nursing (infusion experience preferred); they note an “extremely competitive” pay offering.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,610/week
Employer: Health Carousel – Travel Allied
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 day shifts
Travel RRT assignment with weekly pay, day‑one medical/vision/dental, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement. Ideal if you want to try Baton Rouge on a short‑term contract.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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