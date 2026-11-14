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Baton Rouge
🍽️ Several Baton Rouge Food & Hospitality Jobs From $16–$27/hr
12 days ago
Baton Rouge hospitality is buzzing right now—restaurants, hotels, and event venues are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, tips, and people time, this week’s list has a little of everything.
Assistant Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)
This role helps run a single Panda Express location—hiring, leading the team, and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (generous compensation with bonus opportunities)
You’ll run the whole store and lead the team, with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training and a clear path to General Manager. Includes free meals, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and education assistance.
Banquet Server
- Employer: L'Auberge Baton Rouge (PENN Entertainment)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Salary range not listed (part of a Total Rewards package)
Set up banquet rooms, plate and serve meals, and help guests enjoy events at a busy casino resort. Role comes with wellness programs, potential day-one medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and room to grow in a large entertainment company.
Experienced Server / Bartender
- Employer: Capital City Grill
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)
- Pay: $2.13 – $3.50/hour + tips
Work both bar and floor in a lively setting, using POS systems like Aloha or Micros. Good fit if you have fine dining or nightclub experience, like crafting cocktails, and want flexible schedules, paid training, and an employee discount.
Night Auditor – Part Time
- Employer: Hampton Inn & Suites Baton Rouge
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Part-time (overnight)
- Pay: Not listed
Overnight front desk role handling check-ins/outs, guest support, and balancing the hotel’s daily revenue reports. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like quieter shifts, and want hotel experience with a major brand.
Sous Chef
- Employer: MANSURS ON THE BOULEVARD
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $27.00/hour (based on experience)
Lead daily kitchen operations in a fine dining setting—menu planning, inventory, banquets, and staff training. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and is ideal if you have restaurant management experience and love high-end food.
Line Chef
- Employer: MANSURS ON THE BOULEVARD
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $19.00/hour
Hands-on cooking role focused on scratch cooking and line work in a busy kitchen. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, and suits cooks with 3+ years scratch cooking who want to grow in a respected restaurant.
Assistant General Manager
- Employer: Swig Drinks
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $16/hour + tips
Help run a fast-growing drink shop—leading the team, managing schedules, and keeping service smooth. You get discounted drinks and cookies, flexible hours, fun atmosphere, and growth opportunities in a brand with big buzz.
Bartender / Concessions – LSU Games
- Employer: Bev Inc., LLC
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (LSU & other events)
- Type: Seasonal / Temporary
- Pay: $100 – $350 per day
Serve drinks at LSU and New Orleans Saints game days and events, working high-energy crowds in stadiums and festivals. Great if you want flexible, event-based work and already have (or can get) a TIPS Louisiana Bar Card.
Food Runner
- Employer: Saltgrass Steak House (Landry’s)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Other (tipped restaurant role)
- Pay: $10.00 – $12.00/hour + tips
Run hot food from kitchen to tables and support servers in a busy steakhouse. Offers training, employee discounts, flexible schedules, multiple benefit plans, PTO, and advancement within the Landry’s family.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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