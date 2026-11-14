Baton Rouge hospitality is buzzing right now—restaurants, hotels, and event venues are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, tips, and people time, this week’s list has a little of everything.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

This role helps run a single Panda Express location—hiring, leading the team, and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (generous compensation with bonus opportunities)

You’ll run the whole store and lead the team, with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training and a clear path to General Manager. Includes free meals, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and education assistance.

Employer: L'Auberge Baton Rouge (PENN Entertainment)

(PENN Entertainment) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary range not listed (part of a Total Rewards package)

Set up banquet rooms, plate and serve meals, and help guests enjoy events at a busy casino resort. Role comes with wellness programs, potential day-one medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and room to grow in a large entertainment company.

Employer: Capital City Grill

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)

Other (in-person restaurant role) Pay: $2.13 – $3.50/hour + tips

Work both bar and floor in a lively setting, using POS systems like Aloha or Micros. Good fit if you have fine dining or nightclub experience, like crafting cocktails, and want flexible schedules, paid training, and an employee discount.

Employer: Hampton Inn & Suites Baton Rouge

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Part-time (overnight)

Pay: Not listed

Overnight front desk role handling check-ins/outs, guest support, and balancing the hotel’s daily revenue reports. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like quieter shifts, and want hotel experience with a major brand.

Employer: MANSURS ON THE BOULEVARD

Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $27.00/hour (based on experience)

Lead daily kitchen operations in a fine dining setting—menu planning, inventory, banquets, and staff training. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and is ideal if you have restaurant management experience and love high-end food.

Employer: MANSURS ON THE BOULEVARD

Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00/hour

Hands-on cooking role focused on scratch cooking and line work in a busy kitchen. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, and suits cooks with 3+ years scratch cooking who want to grow in a respected restaurant.

Employer: Swig Drinks

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $16/hour + tips

Help run a fast-growing drink shop—leading the team, managing schedules, and keeping service smooth. You get discounted drinks and cookies, flexible hours, fun atmosphere, and growth opportunities in a brand with big buzz.

Employer: Bev Inc., LLC

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (LSU & other events)

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $100 – $350 per day

Serve drinks at LSU and New Orleans Saints game days and events, working high-energy crowds in stadiums and festivals. Great if you want flexible, event-based work and already have (or can get) a TIPS Louisiana Bar Card.

Employer: Saltgrass Steak House (Landry’s)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Other (tipped restaurant role)

Other (tipped restaurant role) Pay: $10.00 – $12.00/hour + tips

Run hot food from kitchen to tables and support servers in a busy steakhouse. Offers training, employee discounts, flexible schedules, multiple benefit plans, PTO, and advancement within the Landry’s family.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.