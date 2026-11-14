Baton Rouge is busy with big infrastructure and auto work right now, and that means solid leadership roles are open. If you’ve got management experience, there’s room to move up.

Employer: Arcadis

Arcadis Location: Baton Rouge, LA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,400 – $170,500/year

This senior role leads major highway, bridge, and interchange projects across Louisiana. You’ll manage multi‑disciplinary teams, own client relationships, and help grow Arcadis’ transportation work while enjoying strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting

Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70819 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000 – $110,000/year

Run the shop’s daily operations, from writing estimates and managing production to hitting sales and margin goals. Good fit if you know collision repair and want a leadership role with health, dental, vision, FSA, and paid time off.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (projects in Baton Rouge & New Orleans)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large infrastructure construction projects from start to finish, making sure work meets codes, specs, and stakeholder needs. Ideal for a PE/licensed civil engineer with 10+ years’ experience who’s comfortable coordinating contractors, clients, and environmental teams.

Employer: Qualus

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range provided by company; exact offer depends on experience

Lead project controls and scheduling for power and utility projects, building integrated work plans and dashboards for large capital programs. Great for someone with 8+ years in scheduling (MS Project or Primavera P6) who wants to guide a team and support grid‑modernization work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.