Baton Rouge has a nice mix of school roles right now, from hands-on classroom work with young kids to high-level leadership and a future faculty opening at LSU.

Employer: Capital Renaissance International School (St. George International School)

Capital Renaissance International School (St. George International School) Location: Baton Rouge, LA | Type: Part-time, in person

| Part-time, in person Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour, about 20 hours/week

Work mainly with early childhood students who have diverse learning needs in a small, multilingual private school. Great fit if you’re certified in special education and love individualized support, collaboration with families, and small class sizes.

Employer: Capital Renaissance International School (St. George International School)

Capital Renaissance International School (St. George International School) Location: Baton Rouge, LA | Type: Part-time, in person

| Part-time, in person Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour, about 20 hours/week

Support early childhood and elementary students in the classroom under a teacher’s direction. Good role if you have experience with kids, want to grow in special education, and like a calm, supportive, multicultural school setting.

Employer: Capital Renaissance International School (St. George International School)

Capital Renaissance International School (St. George International School) Location: Baton Rouge, LA | Type: Part-time, in person

| Part-time, in person Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour, about 25 hours/week

Teach small elementary classes with a focus on Louisiana standards and global languages. Ideal if you’re an elementary-trained teacher who enjoys project-based learning, close family communication, and a tight-knit school community.

Employer: Grambling State University (posting for Louisiana Dept. of Education)

Grambling State University (posting for Louisiana Dept. of Education) Location: Baton Rouge, LA | Type: Full-time, reports regularly to BR office

| Full-time, reports regularly to BR office Pay: Special entrance rate: $31.25/hour (about $2,500 biweekly); final salary based on experience

Serve as a statewide expert in school leadership, designing and running leadership-development programs for current and future school leaders. Best for experienced educators with strong leadership, communication, and project management skills who want to impact schools across Louisiana.

Employer: Nunez Community College (posting for Louisiana Dept. of Education)

Nunez Community College (posting for Louisiana Dept. of Education) Location: Baton Rouge, LA | Type: Full-time, reports regularly to BR office

| Full-time, reports regularly to BR office Pay: Special entrance rate: $31.25/hour (about $2,500 biweekly); final salary based on experience

This is the same Education Consultant 4 role and duties as above, shared through a different posting source. If you have 4–8+ years in education and want to shape statewide leadership programs, apply through whichever link works best for you.

Employer: Louisiana State University – School of Music & Center for Computation & Technology

Location: Baton Rouge, LA | Type: Full-time, tenure-track faculty

| Full-time, tenure-track faculty Pay: Academic rank/grade; salary not listed

Academic rank/grade; salary not listed Timeline: Posting date Nov 13, 2026; review begins Dec 14, 2026; open until May 12, 2027

Future opening for a researcher-artist working in areas like AI, interactive music systems, immersive audio, or XR/AR. You’ll teach in the Experimental Music & Digital Media program, mentor doctoral students, and build a national/international research profile.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—schools and the state keep adding new roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.