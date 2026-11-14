Baton Rouge retail is busy right now—lots of stores are staffing up, from grocery and fashion to auto and banking. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with pay starting around $12/hr and going up into the $20s+ for some roles.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Baton Rouge, LA (stores plus nearby Zachary/Watson/Port Allen)

Baton Rouge, LA (stores plus nearby Zachary/Watson/Port Allen) Type: Part-time (about 15 hrs/week , Sun/Mon/Fri, 7:00 AM start)

(about , Sun/Mon/Fri, 7:00 AM start) Pay: $14–$15/hr + mileage reimbursement

Stock Oreos, Ritz, Chips Ahoy! and more, build displays, and keep shelves looking sharp. Great if you like early mornings, working on your feet, and a flexible, independent schedule.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Part-time

Help HVAC pros at the counter with parts and equipment, process orders, and support light warehouse work (including forklifts/pallet jacks). Good fit if you like technical products and want a path to full-time with sales incentives and 401(k).

Employer: Kohl’s (Sephora at Kohl’s)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.10/hr

Lead the in-store Sephora team, drive beauty sales, coach advisors, and keep visuals and merchandising on point. Ideal if you have several years of client-facing retail and love beauty trends.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Full-time

Supervise cashiers, handle customer issues at the front end, and keep registers and entry areas running smoothly. Comes with store discount, DailyPay option, and growth paths into store leadership.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Full-time

Second-in-command for the whole store—lead department managers, own sales and labor, and step in for the Store Manager. Good for someone with 1–3 years of retail leadership ready for a bigger role.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 9990 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

9990 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Type: Full-time

Help run a busy convenience store: supervise staff, handle bookkeeping, and keep service fast and friendly. Weekly pay, bonuses, and strong benefits if you’re looking for a long-term retail management track.

Employer: Pandora

Location: Mall of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, LA

Mall of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, LA Type: Part-time, very flexible hours

Pay: $12–$15/hr (experience-based)

Jump in during peak times to help customers style jewelry and hit sales goals. Hours can be as low as 4 per month in slow periods and up to ~12 per week in busy seasons—great side gig.

Employer: Cotton On Group

Location: Mall of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, LA

Mall of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, LA Type: Part-time, seasonal (through Jan 10, 2027)

Pay: $12/hr

Help families shop kids’ fashion, keep the store merchandised, and work a fun, fast-fashion environment. Includes 50% off Cotton On brands and wellness and discount perks.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #839

Location: 9350 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

9350 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)

(mid & closing shifts) Pay: $16–$29/hr + potential premiums

Support customers in the Vision Center with prescriptions, frame choices, and eyewear orders. Strong benefits for part-timers, plus Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4659

Location: 5255 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

5255 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)

(mid & closing shifts) Pay: $14–$27/hr + potential premiums

Run the registers, help customers at the front end, and keep lines moving. Includes health benefits options, 401(k), discounts, and paid education.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Full-time

Lead sales and a small team, manage inventory, and support commercial accounts while delivering “WOW” customer service. Good step if you’ve got retail or auto parts experience and want management.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Type: Part-time

Pay: $12/hr

Travel between local stores stocking and resetting displays for big-name brands. Independent, app-based work that’s great if you like flexible hours and working on your own.

Employer: The Purple Cow – Perkins Location

Location: 3651 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

3651 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $12/hr

Thrift/retail role with POS work, sorting donations, and helping shoppers. Flexible shifts, rotating weekends (closed Sundays), and an employee discount.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #839

Location: 9350 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

9350 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$29/hr + incentives & premiums

Same role as above, listed via Indeed—use whichever application path you prefer. Strong mix of hourly pay, bonuses, and education benefits.

Employer: Robinson Brothers Ford Lincoln

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$15/hr

Handle payments, daily deposits, and customer check-out in the service department. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like office-style cashier work, and want solid benefits.

Employer: b1BANK

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (multiple branches)

Baton Rouge, LA (multiple branches) Type: Full-time

Float between locations handling teller transactions and opening new accounts. Great customer-facing banking role if you have prior teller/personal banker experience.

Employer: Snipes

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Full-time, hourly

Train to run a sneaker/streetwear store—lead sales, help with visuals, and support staff. Perfect if you love sneaker culture and have a couple years of retail experience.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 12694 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

12694 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Type: Part-time

Support the Store Manager with opening/closing, stocking, cash handling, and supervising associates. Hands-on role with lots of movement and responsibility.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Full-time (day shift)

Customer service role in the Hardware department helping shoppers find tools and supplies. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Not listed (stock team role)

Not listed (stock team role) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$24/hr

Unload deliveries, organize the stockroom, and keep shelves filled. Active job with solid pay and benefits if you prefer behind-the-scenes work over the register.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Baton Rouge roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.