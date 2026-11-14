undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge retail is busy right now—lots of stores are staffing up, from grocery and fashion to auto and banking. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with pay starting around $12/hr and going up into the $20s+ for some roles.
Part-time Nabisco Merchandiser
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (stores plus nearby Zachary/Watson/Port Allen)
- Type: Part-time (about 15 hrs/week, Sun/Mon/Fri, 7:00 AM start)
- Pay: $14–$15/hr + mileage reimbursement
Stock Oreos, Ritz, Chips Ahoy! and more, build displays, and keep shelves looking sharp. Great if you like early mornings, working on your feet, and a flexible, independent schedule.
Part Time Branch Sales Associate
- Employer: Carrier Enterprise
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Part-time
Help HVAC pros at the counter with parts and equipment, process orders, and support light warehouse work (including forklifts/pallet jacks). Good fit if you like technical products and want a path to full-time with sales incentives and 401(k).
Full-Time Beauty Team Leader
- Employer: Kohl’s (Sephora at Kohl’s)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.10/hr
Lead the in-store Sephora team, drive beauty sales, coach advisors, and keep visuals and merchandising on point. Ideal if you have several years of client-facing retail and love beauty trends.
Head Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
Supervise cashiers, handle customer issues at the front end, and keep registers and entry areas running smoothly. Comes with store discount, DailyPay option, and growth paths into store leadership.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
Second-in-command for the whole store—lead department managers, own sales and labor, and step in for the Store Manager. Good for someone with 1–3 years of retail leadership ready for a bigger role.
Store Assistant (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 9990 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- Type: Full-time
Help run a busy convenience store: supervise staff, handle bookkeeping, and keep service fast and friendly. Weekly pay, bonuses, and strong benefits if you’re looking for a long-term retail management track.
Part Time Flex Sales Associate
- Employer: Pandora
- Location: Mall of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Part-time, very flexible hours
- Pay: $12–$15/hr (experience-based)
Jump in during peak times to help customers style jewelry and hit sales goals. Hours can be as low as 4 per month in slow periods and up to ~12 per week in busy seasons—great side gig.
Seasonal Sales Associate – Cotton On Kids (Mall of Louisiana)
- Employer: Cotton On Group
- Location: Mall of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (through Jan 10, 2027)
- Pay: $12/hr
Help families shop kids’ fashion, keep the store merchandised, and work a fun, fast-fashion environment. Includes 50% off Cotton On brands and wellness and discount perks.
Vision Sales Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #839
- Location: 9350 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
- Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)
- Pay: $16–$29/hr + potential premiums
Support customers in the Vision Center with prescriptions, frame choices, and eyewear orders. Strong benefits for part-timers, plus Walmart-paid education programs.
Checkout Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4659
- Location: 5255 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)
- Pay: $14–$27/hr + potential premiums
Run the registers, help customers at the front end, and keep lines moving. Includes health benefits options, 401(k), discounts, and paid education.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
Lead sales and a small team, manage inventory, and support commercial accounts while delivering “WOW” customer service. Good step if you’ve got retail or auto parts experience and want management.
Merchandising Specialist
- Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12/hr
Travel between local stores stocking and resetting displays for big-name brands. Independent, app-based work that’s great if you like flexible hours and working on your own.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: The Purple Cow – Perkins Location
- Location: 3651 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $12/hr
Thrift/retail role with POS work, sorting donations, and helping shoppers. Flexible shifts, rotating weekends (closed Sundays), and an employee discount.
Vision Sales Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #839
- Location: 9350 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16–$29/hr + incentives & premiums
Same role as above, listed via Indeed—use whichever application path you prefer. Strong mix of hourly pay, bonuses, and education benefits.
Service Department Cashier
- Employer: Robinson Brothers Ford Lincoln
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14–$15/hr
Handle payments, daily deposits, and customer check-out in the service department. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like office-style cashier work, and want solid benefits.
Utility Universal Banker
- Employer: b1BANK
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (multiple branches)
- Type: Full-time
Float between locations handling teller transactions and opening new accounts. Great customer-facing banking role if you have prior teller/personal banker experience.
Manager in Training (MIT)
- Employer: Snipes
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time, hourly
Train to run a sneaker/streetwear store—lead sales, help with visuals, and support staff. Perfect if you love sneaker culture and have a couple years of retail experience.
Assistant Manager I
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 12694 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- Type: Part-time
Support the Store Manager with opening/closing, stocking, cash handling, and supervising associates. Hands-on role with lots of movement and responsibility.
Full Time – Sales Associate – Hardware – Day
- Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time (day shift)
Customer service role in the Hardware department helping shoppers find tools and supplies. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.
Stock Associate
- Employer: Not listed (stock team role)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$24/hr
Unload deliveries, organize the stockroom, and keep shelves filled. Active job with solid pay and benefits if you prefer behind-the-scenes work over the register.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Baton Rouge roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.