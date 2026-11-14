Baton Rouge has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building community. Here are a few worth a look in community and social services.

Employer: Open Health Care Clinic

Open Health Care Clinic Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with Ryan White and MAI clients to connect them with medical care, meds, and support services. You’ll do assessments, home visits, care plans, and referrals, using trauma‑informed care and motivational interviewing to help clients stay in care and live as independently as possible.

Employer: Louisiana State University (Disability Services)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (LSU campus)

Baton Rouge, LA (LSU campus) Type: Full-time, Professional/Unclassified

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with qualifications (not listed)

Competitive, (not listed) Application priority date: December 21, 2026

Posting closes: March 13, 2027 (open until filled)

Advise neurodivergent students (ADHD, autism, learning disabilities, executive function challenges), set up accommodations, and lead workshops and outreach like Neuro Nights and digital toolkits. Good fit if you know disability services, like problem‑solving with students, and want to shape campus-wide accessibility.

Employer: FMOL Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Type: Likely Full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Serve as a hospital chaplain (Chaplain 2), providing spiritual care to patients, families, and staff on assigned units. You’ll respond to on‑call emergencies, lead worship and memorial services, mentor newer chaplains, and support holistic, Catholic healthcare while caring for people of all backgrounds.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.