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Baton Rouge
🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Baton Rouge
12 days ago
Baton Rouge has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from HVAC and hotel maintenance to campus grounds and arcade tech work. If you like staying busy, working with your hands, and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.
HVAC-Refrigeration Supervisor
- Employer: Safe Air Technology
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience)
Lead a team building explosion-proof, industrial HVAC systems. You’ll supervise technicians, handle scheduling, quality checks, and troubleshooting. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays.
Maintenance Manager
- Employer: Safe Air Technology
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (on-site, multiple facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Oversee maintenance for three facilities—HVAC, electrical, plumbing, grounds, and equipment. Great fit if you have 5+ years industrial/facility maintenance and want to run preventive maintenance programs and manage vendors. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays.
Engineer (Hotel Maintenance)
- Employer: PAH Management / Phoenix American Hospitality
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (on-property)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Hands-on role keeping a hotel’s electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and HVAC systems running. Mix of guest service, preventive maintenance, and safety checks. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, hotel stay perks, disability, life insurance, and training programs.
Detail Specialist
- Employer: Gerry Lane Cadillac
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation
Clean and detail vehicles inside and out—washing, waxing, vacuuming, windows, engine bay, and tire dressing. Good for someone with strong attention to detail and a valid driver’s license. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, paid training, and internal promotion focus.
Maintenance Shop Laborer-2
- Employer: Republic Services
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
General labor at a waste/recycling site: yard clean-up, fueling trucks, mowing, light repairs, traffic direction, and office maintenance. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, retirement with company match, ESPP, PTO, and discounts.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (mobile, in the field)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Detail cars at customers’ locations—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, reliable transportation, and the ability to work independently with strong customer service.
HORTICULTURAL ATTENDANT
- Employer: Southern University and A&M College (via Nunez Community College posting)
- Location: Southern University, Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Probational state appointment
- Salary: $16.06/hour starting
Help keep the campus grounds and landscaping in shape—care for plants and trees, prune, weed, mow, and pick up litter. Requires 1 year grounds/plant experience or 6 semester hours in plant/landscape studies. No Civil Service test score required.
Arcade Technician
- Employer: Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees – Baton Rouge
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70820 (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $14.00–$20.00/hour
Keep arcade games, bowling equipment, and AV systems running—install, calibrate, repair, and clean machines in a busy entertainment center. Needs 1 year technical experience or equivalent, a valid driver’s license, and comfort working around flashing lights and loud sounds. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, employee discounts, flexible schedule.
Residential HVAC Installer – Part-Time (Full-Time Potential)
- Employer: ClimaServ Heating & Air Conditioning
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70809 (in person)
- Type: Part-time, with path to full-time
- Salary: $19.00–$40.00/hour, based on experience
Seasonal residential HVAC install work with the chance to go full-time in summer if you perform well. Requires 1–3 years install experience, EPA Universal, your own tools, valid driver’s license, and early-morning availability.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers are moving fast and often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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