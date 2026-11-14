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🏗️ Baton Rouge engineering jobs with multiple high-paying roles
Baton Rouge’s engineering scene is busy right now, from big highway work to data centers and water projects. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.
Project Engineer – South Central District
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (project-based across TX/LA/MS/AR)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead field and cost engineers on major transportation and heavy civil jobs. Good fit if you have 5+ years in construction/engineering and want to own schedules, budgets, and quality on big highway and bridge projects.
Engineering Supervisor – Physical Electrical (Substation Services)
- Employer: The Planet Group
- Location: Remote (supporting power delivery clients; listed for Baton Rouge area)
- Type: Permanent / Direct Hire
- Salary: $140,000–$165,000/year
Run a team designing electrical substations across the U.S. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, and client relationships; ideal if you have 4+ years substation design and can lead multi-site design teams (PE strongly preferred).
Transportation Engineering Manager
- Employer: Waggoner Engineering
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,000–$170,000/year
Lead roadway design projects for North & Central Louisiana from Waggoner’s Baton Rouge office. Great for a PE with 8+ years of roadway/LaDOTD experience who wants project management, client-facing work, and a clear path to senior leadership.
Mechanical Designer (Data Centers)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Any U.S. location (listed for Baton Rouge; hybrid near a Jacobs office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,900–$141,500/year (hourly within this range)
Senior mechanical designer role focused on data center HVAC and hydronic systems using Revit/BIM. Best for someone with 6+ years mechanical design, strong Revit skills, and interest in mission‑critical facilities.
Resident Project Representative
- Employer: Waggoner Engineering
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.00–$25.00/hour
On‑site inspector for water, sewer, and public works projects. Good match if you have 5+ years related field experience, can read civil plans, and like being in the field making sure contractors build to spec.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and often some flexibility in level and focus.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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