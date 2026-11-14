Baton Rouge has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from state agencies to healthcare and private offices. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Talent Catch

Talent Catch Location: Baton Rouge, LA (office-based)

(office-based) Type: Full-time, permanent

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:30pm

This role keeps daily office operations on track—scheduling, supplies, vendor deliveries, and checklists. Good fit if you enjoy organizing details, working with different teams, and solving small problems before they become big ones.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Health (Bureau of Health Services Financing)

(Bureau of Health Services Financing) Location: East Baton Rouge Parish / Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Classified state role (probational, job appointment, promotional, or detail)

This job supports the Medicaid Correspondence Processing Unit—sorting mail, scanning, routing documents, and handling member inquiries. Good for someone with 3+ years admin experience who wants stable state work that directly helps Louisiana families.

Employer: Buckner Prosthetics

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$21.00 per hour, plus 401(k), 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO

You’ll greet patients, answer phones, schedule visits, handle payments, and work with insurance and referrals. Great if you like patient contact and want to grow your admin skills in a medical setting.

Employer: Office of Juvenile Justice

Location: Baton Rouge Regional Office, Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, Classified (Probational)

Pay: $2,387–$4,089 monthly ($13.77–$23.59 hourly)

This role supports the regional office with phones, mail, scheduling, invoices, payroll/timekeeping, and reports. Good match if you have 2+ years admin experience and want strong state benefits and a mission-driven environment.

Employer: DCFS – Department of Children and Family Services

Location: East Baton Rouge Parish Child Welfare Office, Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Classified state role (probational, job appointment, detail, or promotion)

Classified state role (probational, job appointment, detail, or promotion) Pay: $3,215.33–$5,734.00 monthly (SER $18.55 hourly , Pay Level AS-612)

(SER , Pay Level AS-612) Schedule: Typically Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

You’ll supervise a clerical team and manage office operations, supplies, vehicles, and systems for Child Welfare. Best for someone with 3+ years admin experience who’s ready for a lead role and wants their work to support kids and families.

Employer: Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Part-time

This front-desk role welcomes patients and visitors, helps with directions and appointments, and keeps the lobby comfortable. A good fit if you have customer service experience and want to support cancer patients in a calm, caring way.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, requirements, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.