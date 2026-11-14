Baton Rouge has a nice mix of finance jobs right now, from first-step accounting roles to senior lending and advisory careers. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely something here that fits your experience level.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (travel to area stores)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about checking store inventory and cash using a handheld computer, verifying money orders, lottery tickets, fuel, and more. Good fit if you have retail or inventory experience, like working independently, and don’t mind some overnight travel.

Employer: Baker Donelson (law firm)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (hybrid – in office 2 days/month)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle law firm billing from prebills to final invoices, work closely with attorneys, and dig into data using Excel and billing systems (Aderant experience is a plus). Great for someone with at least 2 years of law firm billing who wants mostly-remote work and steady, detail-heavy tasks.

Employer: Pennington Biomedical Research Center (LSU)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Professional / Unclassified, Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll coordinate purchasing, billing, reconciliations, and financial reporting for a major research center. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in business/finance/accounting and at least 1 year of financial or budget experience and want university benefits and a research-focused setting.

Deadline: Posting lists a closing date of November 30, 2026 (check site to confirm it’s still open).

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Range not fully listed; includes base pay plus potential bonuses and profit sharing

Work with a local practice team to help clients with financial plans, investments, and ongoing reviews. Good for driven, people-focused professionals (sales or client service background helps); the firm sponsors your Series 7, 66, and insurance licenses and offers a full benefits package.

Employer: Campus Federal (credit union)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits include 100% employer-paid health, dental, and long-term disability for employees

Lead and grow a portfolio of business loans and deposits while advising local business owners. Best for someone with 10+ years in commercial lending or business banking who enjoys networking, credit analysis, and being a trusted advisor.

Employer: EisnerAmper

Location: Preferred location: Baton Rouge, LA (remote/cloud-based work)

Type: Full-time

Salary: For some markets, $73,000–$127,000 (range may vary by location)

Serve as a senior accountant for multiple clients, handling reconciliations, financial statements, tax and payroll filings, and special projects. Great for someone with 3+ years of accounting experience, strong software skills (QuickBooks/Sage Intacct a plus), and interest in non-profit and outsourced accounting.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Revenue

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Classified WAE (as-needed), part-time/limited hours

Salary: Based on qualifications and experience

Review and route tax returns, payments, and correspondence, and help organize and batch documents for processing. You’ll need 2 years of administrative services experience (or qualifying college hours) and must pass tax and criminal history checks; capped at 1,245 hours in 12 months.

Employer: Southern University and A&M College (listed via Grambling State/Nunez postings)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Probational, full-time

Salary: $19.30/hour (starting)

Entry-level/state-career accounting role handling reconciliations for group insurance, non-cash charges, receivables, and inventory across the Southern University system. Multiple education/experience paths qualify you, including a bachelor’s in accounting/finance or related fields, or experience plus accounting hours.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.