Baton Rouge has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. From tiny seniors to big gentle snugglers, these pups are ready to meet their new families.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Age: Senior (11 years)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)

(private owner rehome) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Baton Rouge, LA)

Kenna is an 11-year-old miniature poodle with a very sweet, affectionate nature. She is described as healthy, active, and loving, and she gets along well with people and other animals.

Kenna does have anxiety and needs a calm, steady home where someone can give her lots of attention, companionship, and reassurance. She would do best with a person who works from home, is retired, or is home often and can be her steady buddy.

👉 Meet Kenna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Boss is an adult American Bulldog mix at Companion Animal Alliance. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion, this handsome gray-and-white boy may be your match. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet Boss and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff mix

Mastiff mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Oatmeal is a gentle giant and a true couch potato. She loves leisurely strolls, greeting people politely, and then finding a comfy spot to relax with a good bone. She’s an easygoing walking buddy who doesn’t pull on leash and enjoys taking her time.

She’s all about the simple joys: treats, a cozy bed, and affection. Oatmeal already knows how to sit and is happy to hang out with her people. If you want a calm, loving big dog, she’s worth a visit.

👉 Meet Oatmeal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Scorpio is a young pittie mix with a rich chocolate coat. As a younger dog, she’s likely to enjoy activity, training, and playtime. Call the shelter to learn more about her energy level, behavior with other pets, and ideal home.

👉 Meet Scorpio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Sadie is a young German Shepherd mix, a breed often known for being smart and eager to learn. She has a pretty brown-and-white coat and is waiting at Companion Animal Alliance for her new family. Ask the shelter about her training, activity needs, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Curly-Coated Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix

Curly-Coated Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Nola is a young curly-coated retriever/poodle mix with a chocolate coat and lots of potential. This type of mix often enjoys activity and time with their people. Reach out to the shelter to learn about her temperament, grooming needs, and best home setup.

👉 Meet Nola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $375

Shelter/Rescue: Licking for Love

Remy is an adult white Shih Tzu mix with a sweet, small-dog charm. She’s available through Licking for Love and would be a great choice if you’re looking for a smaller companion dog. Check her listing for details on her health, house training, and compatibility with other pets.

👉 Meet Remy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

White Board is a black mixed-breed puppy with her whole life ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need training, patience, and consistency, but she’ll reward you with years of love. Call the shelter to ask about her personality and care needs.

👉 Meet White Board and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Student is a young mixed-breed boy with a light, patchy coat. Like any puppy, he’ll benefit from early socialization and basic training. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of learning together, he could be a fun match.

👉 Meet Student and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Desk is a brown-and-black mixed-breed puppy looking for a family to grow up with. He’ll need guidance, structure, and plenty of playtime as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet Desk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Teacher is another adorable mixed-breed puppy with a white-and-brown coat. He’s ready for someone to guide him through puppyhood with love, training, and routine.

👉 Meet Teacher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Baton Rouge, LA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Companion Animal Alliance, Licking for Love, or contacting Kenna’s private owner through her listing. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.