Baton Rouge has some very special kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these babies are currently in local rescues and are ready for their next chapter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Cat Haven, Inc.

Phone: (225) 636-2680

Roo and her siblings were taken in by Cat Haven from the city shelter when they were very young and placed in a foster home to grow big and strong. She’s now ready to move from foster care into a forever home of her own.

👉 Meet Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Cat Haven, Inc.

Phone: (225) 636-2680

Titania and her sister were rescued from the city shelter and placed in a foster home through Cat Haven. She’s now healthy, socialized, and ready to find her “furever” family.

👉 Meet Titania and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Cat Haven, Inc.

Phone: (225) 636-2680

Mab came to Cat Haven from the city shelter with her sister and has been growing up in a foster home. She’s now ready to leave foster life behind and settle into a permanent home.

👉 Meet Mab and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Cat Haven, Inc.

Phone: (225) 636-2680

Luigi and his brother were found near a chicken coop when they were very young. The finder cared for them and then reached out to Cat Haven to help them find the best homes. Luigi is now ready to be adopted.

👉 Meet Luigi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Cat Haven, Inc.

Phone: (225) 636-2680

Mario was rescued with his brother Luigi after being found by a chicken coop. Thanks to Cat Haven, he’s now safe and looking for a loving family to call his own.

👉 Meet Mario and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Phone: (225) 408-5360

Arwen is a special kitten who has FeLV (feline leukemia virus). FeLV affects the immune system and is usually spread from mother to kittens or through long-term close contact with infected cats. Some FeLV-positive cats can recover or live with mild or suppressed symptoms.

Because of FeLV, it’s strongly recommended that Arwen live as an only cat or with other FeLV-positive cats only. If you have a quiet home and a big heart for a special-needs kitty, Arwen could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Arwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Baton Rouge, LA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider these kittens. Call the shelters listed above or click through to their profiles to learn more, visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.