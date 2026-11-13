Baton Rouge has some solid options right now if you care about clean air, land, and water. Here are a few roles where your science skills can directly help Louisiana’s environment.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (posting via Grambling State University / Nunez Community College )

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (posting via ) Location: East Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Probationary or temporary job appointment (up to 4 years), or promotion of a current classified employee

Probationary or temporary job appointment (up to 4 years), or promotion of a current classified employee Salary: $20.91 – $25.62/hour (Special Entrance Rate, level 1–3 based on experience)

Work in the Air Enforcement Section, reviewing reports and data to spot violations and help enforce state and federal air quality rules. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s or higher in environmental, physical, biological science, engineering, geoscience, natural resources, or statistics/quant methods and want a clear career path from Environmental Scientist 1 to 3.

Employer: ERM

Location: Baton Rouge & New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex site investigation and remediation projects for big industrial clients in energy, manufacturing, and tech. This is a senior consulting role where you’ll manage projects, guide field work, mentor junior staff, and help grow ERM’s business across Louisiana. Requires 4–5+ years (6+ preferred) of consulting experience with contaminated sites and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.