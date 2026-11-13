Baton Rouge has some solid hands-on roles right now in utilities and infrastructure, from hospital waste to city wastewater and smart home tech. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: WM

WM Location: Baton Rouge, LA (Our Lady of the Lake)

(Our Lady of the Lake) Type: Full-time (about 30 hrs/week, day shift)

Pay: $18/hr

You’ll travel between hospital sites collecting and swapping out medical waste containers (sharps, pharma waste, documents, etc.). This is a physical, safety-sensitive role with a steady 6:00 am–12:00 pm, Monday–Friday schedule and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

Employer: Vivint (NRG)

Vivint (NRG) Location: Baton Rouge, LA (100% travel, seasonal)

Type: Seasonal, Summer 2026

Pay: Piece-rate with unlimited commission plan (exact base not listed)

This summer role is all about installing and servicing smart home security systems while traveling full-time. Good fit if you like sales, tech, and being on the move—training is provided, but you’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and reliable transportation, plus comfort with ladders, attics, and outdoor work.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Baton Rouge, LA – North Wastewater Treatment Plant

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $43,500–$49,131/year (hourly within this range)

You’ll help run and maintain a city wastewater treatment plant—monitoring systems, adjusting processes, collecting samples, and keeping detailed logs. Prior wastewater experience and a valid driver’s license are required, and you can work toward a Class II wastewater operator certification while earning solid pay and benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, stock purchase).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.