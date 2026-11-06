🍽️ Several Baton Rouge Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $27/hr

Baton Rouge restaurants are busy and hiring across the board right now. Here are a few solid options if you like fast‑paced work and feeding people well.

Employer: Piccadilly Restaurants

Piccadilly Restaurants Location: Baton Rouge, LA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.69 – $27.33 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role where you’ll fry, grill, and prep food using set recipes and food safety rules. Great fit if you already have restaurant or high‑volume kitchen experience and want strong hourly pay.

Employer: McDonald’s (Valluzzo Company franchise)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep food quality, safety, and service on point. Role comes with benefits like paid vacation, daily pay, 401(k) with profit sharing, health insurance, and chances to move up.

Employer: Panera Bread (Hamra Enterprises)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Restaurant management (full-time)

Restaurant management (full-time) Pay: Varies by location, experience, and availability

Restaurant management role in a busy bakery‑café setting. Offers manager bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation & sick time, and strong internal promotion for long‑term growth.

Employer: Panera Bread (Hamra Enterprises)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time and part-time options

Full-time and part-time options Pay: Varies by location, experience, and availability

Frontline café role with flexible hours, open to ages 16+. Perks include meal discounts, DailyPay, paid sick and vacation time, 401(k) with match, education bonuses, and clear paths to move into management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has multiple openings and different shifts. A quick application today could land you an interview this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.