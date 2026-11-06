undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Baton Rouge Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Great Pay
Baton Rouge healthcare is buzzing right now — from big hospital systems to clinics and travel gigs, there’s a little something for every license and experience level.
Here are several solid roles hiring now in Baton Rouge, LA:
Certified Nursing Assistant FT Days – Med Surg Oncology
Employer: FMOL Health
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time, Days
Salary: Not listed
Work on a med-surg oncology unit helping with daily care, vitals, room prep, and basic procedures under close RN supervision. Great fit if you’re a licensed CNA who wants hospital experience with strong training and clear protocols.
Travel Medical Surgical Registered Nurse – $1,947–$2,151/week
Employer: Aya Healthcare
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: 13-week travel assignment, Nights
Salary: $1,947–$2,151 weekly
Night-shift med-surg travel contract (3x12s) in a 76-bed acute care hospital using Paragon. Ideal for RNs with 1+ year med-surg experience, BLS, and a LA or compact license who want strong pay plus travel benefits and housing options.
Physician Assistant / Nurse Practitioner – Neurology Memory Care
Employer: The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Join a leading neuroscience group focusing on memory care and dementia-sensitive primary care. Perfect for a PA or NP with about 2+ years dementia-focused experience who wants close collaboration with neurologists and robust benefits.
RN Case Manager
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Baton Rouge, LA (remote/telephonic with late evenings)
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Salary: $54,095–$116,760/year + bonus eligible
Telephonic case management role coordinating care plans and wellness strategies for members. Great for RN/LCSW/LPC/LMFT pros with case management experience who like motivational interviewing and working from home with some late shifts.
Case Manager Registered Nurse – Louisiana Field
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Baton Rouge, LA & Region 4 parishes
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Salary: $54,095–$116,760/year + bonus eligible
Field-based RN case management with some in-person visits (up to 125 miles round trip) plus telephonic work. Must live in one of the listed Region 4 parishes and hold an active RN license with case management experience.
Occupational Therapist 1 – PRN, Children’s
Employer: FMOL Health – Our Lady of the Lake Children’s
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: PRN
Salary: Not listed
Pediatric OT role evaluating and treating kids, setting goals, and collaborating with a large rehab team. Great for OTs with a LA OT license + BLS who want flexible PRN hours in a children’s hospital.
Physical Medicine Aide PRN Premium – Children’s
Employer: FMOL Health – Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: PRN/Support role (listed as full-time in feed)
Salary: Not listed
Support PT staff by transporting patients, setting up equipment, and keeping treatment areas clean and safe. Good entry role if you have 6+ months healthcare experience or coursework and want pediatric rehab exposure.
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Respond to 911 and non-emergency calls, provide BLS, and handle safe transport and documentation. Best for licensed EMTs who like fast-paced field work and strong teamwork.
Travel Endoscopy RN in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Employer: Gifted Healthcare
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time travel, 5x8 Days
Salary: Not listed
Note: Two links provided are duplicates of the same role.
Assist with endoscopic procedures, from pre-procedure assessments to post-procedure monitoring and meds. Great for RNs with endo or procedural experience who want a day-shift travel schedule.
- Apply here: Travel Endoscopy RN – Posting 1
- Or here (same job): Travel Endoscopy RN – Posting 2
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,057/week
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: 13-week travel, 40 hrs/week, Days
Salary: About $2,057/week (with stipends)
Work a day-shift PT travel contract with full benefits from day one, 401(k) match, and CEU support. Open to new grads and experienced PTs with a LA PT license and BLS.
Medical Assistant II
Employer: Open Health Care Clinic
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based MA role supporting providers with vitals, rooming, point-of-care tests, and EHR work plus front-desk tasks. Requires high school diploma and national MA certification (CMA/RMA/CCMA/NCMA).
CNA – Sanctuary Senior Living
Employer: Sanctuary Senior Living (Majestic Residences franchise)
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (day or night)
Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Hands-on senior care in a small residential community, focusing on ADLs, mobility, light housekeeping, and companionship. Great for CNAs with a current Louisiana CNA license, CPR/First Aid, and a passion for relationship-based care.
Speech Therapist (ST) – Full-time & PRN
Employer: Sage Rehabilitation Hospital and Outpatient Services
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time & PRN options
Salary: Not listed
Outpatient speech therapy role with a unique Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) so you earn company stock at no cost. Ideal for SLPs with 1+ year neuro experience, a LA SLP license, and BLS.
Nurse Navigator – Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic
Employer: FMOL Health
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Not specified (clinic-based, likely full-time)
Salary: Not listed
Coordinate care and education for pediatric endocrine patients, focusing on discharge planning and preventing readmissions. Best for RNs with 3+ years acute experience, BSN, and a current LA RN license + BLS.
Veterinary Assistant
Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $15.00–$18.94/hour
Support vets and techs with exams, procedures, client education, and pet handling in a busy small-animal practice. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), and pet wellness plans.
Dental Clinic Site Manager
Employer: CareSouth
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead admin operations for a dental clinic, including staff supervision, scheduling, collections, and quality workflows. Great for someone with 2+ years dental office management and strong Dentrix/EHR skills.
Occupational Therapist 1 – PRN, Children’s
Employer: FMOL Health – Our Lady of the Lake Health
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: PRN
Salary: Not listed
This is the same Occupational Therapist 1 PRN Children’s role as above, listed on Indeed instead of LinkedIn. Use whichever link you prefer to apply.
Medical Assistant – Urgent Care LSU North – PRN Premium
Employer: FMOL Health
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: PRN
Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced urgent care MA role doing vitals, labs, injections, minor procedures, and heavy patient flow coordination. Good for MAs with program completion or 1+ year clinical experience and BLS who like variety.
Medical Assistant II
Employer: Open Health Care Clinic
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5
Salary: Not listed
This is the same Medical Assistant II role as the LinkedIn posting, with schedule details. Expect a mix of clinical, clerical, and patient-facing work in a community clinic setting.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through — many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.