🏥 Baton Rouge Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Great Pay

Baton Rouge healthcare is buzzing right now — from big hospital systems to clinics and travel gigs, there’s a little something for every license and experience level.

Here are several solid roles hiring now in Baton Rouge, LA:

Employer: FMOL Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Work on a med-surg oncology unit helping with daily care, vitals, room prep, and basic procedures under close RN supervision. Great fit if you’re a licensed CNA who wants hospital experience with strong training and clear protocols.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: 13-week travel assignment, Nights

Salary: $1,947–$2,151 weekly

Night-shift med-surg travel contract (3x12s) in a 76-bed acute care hospital using Paragon. Ideal for RNs with 1+ year med-surg experience, BLS, and a LA or compact license who want strong pay plus travel benefits and housing options.

Employer: The NeuroMedical Center Clinic

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a leading neuroscience group focusing on memory care and dementia-sensitive primary care. Perfect for a PA or NP with about 2+ years dementia-focused experience who wants close collaboration with neurologists and robust benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (remote/telephonic with late evenings)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $54,095–$116,760/year + bonus eligible

Telephonic case management role coordinating care plans and wellness strategies for members. Great for RN/LCSW/LPC/LMFT pros with case management experience who like motivational interviewing and working from home with some late shifts.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA & Region 4 parishes

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $54,095–$116,760/year + bonus eligible

Field-based RN case management with some in-person visits (up to 125 miles round trip) plus telephonic work. Must live in one of the listed Region 4 parishes and hold an active RN license with case management experience.

Employer: FMOL Health – Our Lady of the Lake Children’s

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Pediatric OT role evaluating and treating kids, setting goals, and collaborating with a large rehab team. Great for OTs with a LA OT license + BLS who want flexible PRN hours in a children’s hospital.

Employer: FMOL Health – Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: PRN/Support role (listed as full-time in feed)

Salary: Not listed

Support PT staff by transporting patients, setting up equipment, and keeping treatment areas clean and safe. Good entry role if you have 6+ months healthcare experience or coursework and want pediatric rehab exposure.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Respond to 911 and non-emergency calls, provide BLS, and handle safe transport and documentation. Best for licensed EMTs who like fast-paced field work and strong teamwork.

Travel Endoscopy RN in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time travel, 5x8 Days

Salary: Not listed

Note: Two links provided are duplicates of the same role.

Assist with endoscopic procedures, from pre-procedure assessments to post-procedure monitoring and meds. Great for RNs with endo or procedural experience who want a day-shift travel schedule.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: 13-week travel, 40 hrs/week, Days

Salary: About $2,057/week (with stipends)

Work a day-shift PT travel contract with full benefits from day one, 401(k) match, and CEU support. Open to new grads and experienced PTs with a LA PT license and BLS.

Employer: Open Health Care Clinic

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based MA role supporting providers with vitals, rooming, point-of-care tests, and EHR work plus front-desk tasks. Requires high school diploma and national MA certification (CMA/RMA/CCMA/NCMA).

Employer: Sanctuary Senior Living (Majestic Residences franchise)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (day or night)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on senior care in a small residential community, focusing on ADLs, mobility, light housekeeping, and companionship. Great for CNAs with a current Louisiana CNA license, CPR/First Aid, and a passion for relationship-based care.

Employer: Sage Rehabilitation Hospital and Outpatient Services

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time & PRN options

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient speech therapy role with a unique Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) so you earn company stock at no cost. Ideal for SLPs with 1+ year neuro experience, a LA SLP license, and BLS.

Employer: FMOL Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Not specified (clinic-based, likely full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate care and education for pediatric endocrine patients, focusing on discharge planning and preventing readmissions. Best for RNs with 3+ years acute experience, BSN, and a current LA RN license + BLS.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$18.94/hour

Support vets and techs with exams, procedures, client education, and pet handling in a busy small-animal practice. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), and pet wellness plans.

Employer: CareSouth

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead admin operations for a dental clinic, including staff supervision, scheduling, collections, and quality workflows. Great for someone with 2+ years dental office management and strong Dentrix/EHR skills.

Employer: FMOL Health – Our Lady of the Lake Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

This is the same Occupational Therapist 1 PRN Children’s role as above, listed on Indeed instead of LinkedIn. Use whichever link you prefer to apply.

Employer: FMOL Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced urgent care MA role doing vitals, labs, injections, minor procedures, and heavy patient flow coordination. Good for MAs with program completion or 1+ year clinical experience and BLS who like variety.

Employer: Open Health Care Clinic

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5

Salary: Not listed

This is the same Medical Assistant II role as the LinkedIn posting, with schedule details. Expect a mix of clinical, clerical, and patient-facing work in a community clinic setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through — many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.