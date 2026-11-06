🏘️ Baton Rouge Planning & Development Roles – Multiple Openings

Baton Rouge has some solid planning and development roles open right now, especially if you like housing policy, land management, or field inspections.

Here are several worth a look:

Employer: East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA)

East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) Location: Baton Rouge, LA (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage 350–500 assisted housing cases and decide continued eligibility for programs like Housing Choice Voucher (HCV). Good fit if you have 2+ years in property management, housing programs, case management, social services, or tenant relations and like detailed policy work plus direct contact with tenants and landlords.

Employer: Division of Administration – Office of State Lands (posting via Grambling State University)

(posting via Grambling State University) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, state civil service

Full-time, state civil service Salary: Pay grade AS-619 (exact amount not listed)

Lead a team of Public Lands Analysts, manage state-owned property files, and oversee historic land records and tax-adjudicated property sales. Great for someone with deep land administration experience (title research, surveying, appraisal, or similar) who enjoys research, supervising staff, and working with Louisiana’s public lands history.

Employer: East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA)

East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) Location: Baton Rouge, LA (field-based around local properties)

(field-based around local properties) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect single- and multi-family homes under HUD guidelines for programs like VASH, HCV, and OCD. You’ll be out in the field most days, checking property conditions and working with landlords and residents; needs 2+ years in construction inspection, building construction, or remodeling and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Conservation & Energy – Office of Enforcement (posting via Grambling State University)

(posting via Grambling State University) Location: Reports to Baton Rouge, LA; field work across southeast Louisiana

Type: Full-time, classified state position (probational)

Salary: Based on qualifications and experience (exact range not listed)

Field-based role doing technical inspections of injection wells and related operations across south Louisiana, with flexible hours and lots of travel. Requires a bachelor’s degree in a geoscience field or engineering and is part of a career progression group (can be hired as level 1, 2, or 3 depending on experience).

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.