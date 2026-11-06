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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Baton Rouge
Looking for a loyal friend in Baton Rouge? These adoptable dogs are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
All details below come straight from the shelters and rescues caring for them.
Peaches
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance
- Contact: (225) 408-5360
Peaches is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie mix waiting at Companion Animal Alliance for her forever family. If you love blocky heads and big hearts, she may be your girl.
👉 Meet Peaches and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BLACK EYE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance
- Contact: (225) 408-5360
Black Eye is a striking medium-sized mixed breed boy with a bold black-and-white coat. He’s ready for a fresh start with a family of his own.
👉 Meet BLACK EYE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROXIE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance
- Contact: (225) 408-5360
Roxie is a classic black-and-white medium mixed breed girl. She’s waiting at the shelter for someone to notice her and bring her home.
👉 Meet ROXIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Queen
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance
- Contact: (225) 408-5360
Queen is a tan, medium-sized terrier mix with a royal name and a soft look. She’s hoping for a comfy bed and a family to love.
👉 Meet Queen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apollo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance
- Contact: (225) 408-5360
Apollo is a 2‑month‑old puppy with a great mix of playful energy and cuddle time. He loves playing with his brother Creed, especially with stuffed toys and tug-of-war, and then settling in for snuggles.
He’s already learning “sit” and “come”, and is still working on leash skills, kennel skills, and potty training, so he’ll need a family ready to keep up his training and give him patience and structure as he grows.
👉 Meet Apollo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tawny
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance
- Contact: (225) 408-5360
Tawny is a rich chocolate-colored pittie mix with a sweet face. She’s waiting at Companion Animal Alliance for someone to choose her.
👉 Meet Tawny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wendy
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Rescue: Licking for Love
Wendy is a small tan Yorkie mix in the care of Licking for Love. If you’re looking for a little lap dog to share your home, she might be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hazel
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance
- Contact: (225) 408-5360
Hazel is a young, chocolate-colored mixed breed girl with lots of life ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel.
👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pippa
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Rescue: Licking for Love
Pippa is a tiny Yorkie/Chihuahua mix puppy with a chocolate coat. She’s looking for a family ready for all the fun (and work!) that comes with a small-breed baby dog.
👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jake
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance
- Contact: (225) 408-5360
Jake is a handsome black Lab mix, a classic family-dog type who’s hoping for a yard to play in and people to call his own.
👉 Meet Jake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hope
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Rescue: Licking for Love
Hope is a small tan Chihuahua mix with a big name and a bright future ahead—she just needs the right person to take her home.
👉 Meet Hope and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Baton Rouge area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Companion Animal Alliance at (225) 408-5360 or contact Licking for Love through their Adopt-a-Pet listings. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing these pups with friends and family can help them find homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.