🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Baton Rouge

Looking for a loyal friend in Baton Rouge? These adoptable dogs are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

All details below come straight from the shelters and rescues caring for them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Peaches is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie mix waiting at Companion Animal Alliance for her forever family. If you love blocky heads and big hearts, she may be your girl.

👉 Meet Peaches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Black

White with Black Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Black Eye is a striking medium-sized mixed breed boy with a bold black-and-white coat. He’s ready for a fresh start with a family of his own.

👉 Meet BLACK EYE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Roxie is a classic black-and-white medium mixed breed girl. She’s waiting at the shelter for someone to notice her and bring her home.

👉 Meet ROXIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) mix

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Queen is a tan, medium-sized terrier mix with a royal name and a soft look. She’s hoping for a comfy bed and a family to love.

👉 Meet Queen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Apollo is a 2‑month‑old puppy with a great mix of playful energy and cuddle time. He loves playing with his brother Creed, especially with stuffed toys and tug-of-war, and then settling in for snuggles.

He’s already learning “sit” and “come”, and is still working on leash skills, kennel skills, and potty training, so he’ll need a family ready to keep up his training and give him patience and structure as he grows.

👉 Meet Apollo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Tawny is a rich chocolate-colored pittie mix with a sweet face. She’s waiting at Companion Animal Alliance for someone to choose her.

👉 Meet Tawny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $375

Rescue: Licking for Love

Wendy is a small tan Yorkie mix in the care of Licking for Love. If you’re looking for a little lap dog to share your home, she might be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Hazel is a young, chocolate-colored mixed breed girl with lots of life ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel.

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Chihuahua mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $375

Rescue: Licking for Love

Pippa is a tiny Yorkie/Chihuahua mix puppy with a chocolate coat. She’s looking for a family ready for all the fun (and work!) that comes with a small-breed baby dog.

👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Companion Animal Alliance

Contact: (225) 408-5360

Jake is a handsome black Lab mix, a classic family-dog type who’s hoping for a yard to play in and people to call his own.

👉 Meet Jake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $375

Rescue: Licking for Love

Hope is a small tan Chihuahua mix with a big name and a bright future ahead—she just needs the right person to take her home.

👉 Meet Hope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Baton Rouge area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Companion Animal Alliance at (225) 408-5360 or contact Licking for Love through their Adopt-a-Pet listings. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing these pups with friends and family can help them find homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.