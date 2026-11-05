🚚 Baton Rouge Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Baton Rouge has some solid logistics and warehouse roles right now, especially if you like active work and steady hours. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1266

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2171 Oneal Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Type: Part-time, Overnight

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour (+ possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives)

Unload trucks, stock new freight, and keep the backroom organized. This role is very physical (lifting 50+ lbs, possible forklift use) and comes with strong big-box benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: K&G Fashion Superstore

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Lead the back-of-house flow: checking in shipments, ticketing, tagging, and getting product to the sales floor while keeping paperwork and systems up to date. Good fit if you like fashion retail plus logistics, with flexible schedules, tuition reimbursement, and ongoing employee discounts across Tailored Brands stores.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.41 per hour

Shift: 3:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Move freight across the dock using forklifts, pallet jacks, and hand trucks, secure loads in trailers, and handle basic paperwork. This is a fast-paced, physical dock job with varied weather and lots of movement—great if you want higher hourly pay and don’t mind early mornings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good logistics roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.