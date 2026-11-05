🔬 Several Science & Research Jobs in Baton Rouge with Strong Pay

Baton Rouge has a few solid science and research roles open right now, from public data work to senior archaeology consulting. If you like data, policy, or cultural resources, these are worth a look.

Employer: Louisiana Works (Office of Workforce Development)

Louisiana Works (Office of Workforce Development) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Salary: $2,922 – $5,734 monthly (state classified pay)

(state classified pay) Type: Full-time, Classified (Probational / Job Appointment / Promotional / Detail to Special Duty)

(Probational / Job Appointment / Promotional / Detail to Special Duty) Deadline: Closes 11/9/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Work on the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) program—collecting, cleaning, and analyzing labor market survey data that feeds into state and federal stats. Great fit if you have some economics, math, stats, or data experience and want stable state benefits, retirement, and paid holidays while doing research that shapes workforce policy.

Note: The Grambling State University posting describes the same Labor Market Specialist role in the Louisiana Works Office of Workforce Development, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: ERM (Environmental & sustainability consultancy)

(Environmental & sustainability consultancy) Location: Based out of an ERM US office (posting tied to Baton Rouge area)

(posting tied to Baton Rouge area) Salary: $110,600 – $144,800 annual base pay (USD)

Type: Full-time

Lead complex cultural resources projects across the U.S., manage teams of archaeologists, and serve as a Principal Investigator on major energy and infrastructure work. Ideal if you’re an RPA, Secretary of the Interior–qualified archaeologist with 6–8+ years’ experience who wants high-impact projects, client-facing work, and strong pay plus a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on levels, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.