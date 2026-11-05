🔧 Baton Rouge Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Baton Rouge has a solid mix of hands-on maintenance and cleaning jobs right now, from campus leadership roles to flexible part-time work.

Below are several building and grounds roles you can scan quickly and click through if one fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: Newton Landscape Group, Inc.

Newton Landscape Group, Inc. Location: Baton Rouge, LA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO)

This role manages client relationships for landscape maintenance, coordinates crews, tracks proposals, and looks for add-on services like pruning and seasonal color. Good fit if you’re organized, like early mornings (6:45 AM meetings), and enjoy both office work and site visits.

Employer: Smart Family of Cooling Products

Smart Family of Cooling Products Location: Baton Rouge, LA (field-based, outdoor work)

(field-based, outdoor work) Type: Not stated (ongoing maintenance/service role)

Not stated (ongoing maintenance/service role) Salary: Not listed

You’ll install, maintain, and repair industrial chiller and refrigeration systems, including controls, motors, VFDs, and pumps. Great for someone with strong mechanical skills, chiller experience, and comfort working outdoors with some overtime.

Employer: The Retreat Spa

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (may grow toward full-time; flexible hours)

(may grow toward full-time; flexible hours) Salary: From $24.00/hour

You’ll handle a wide range of building tasks: small appliance repair, light plumbing and electrical, HVAC cleaning, pressure washing, painting, lawn and landscape work, and more. Ideal if you’re handy with tools, in good physical shape, and want flexible scheduling plus perks like employee discount, PTO, and professional development help.

Employer: True Solutions

Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70801 (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Salary: $14.00 – $15.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM – 10:30 PM

This role keeps a clinic clean and secure: trash, sweeping/mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, windows, and locking up at night. Good for someone with prior custodial experience who wants steady evening hours.

Employer: Mechanical Concepts LLC

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (travel across LA and nearby states)

(travel across LA and nearby states) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Competitive, Benefits: 40 hours guaranteed, overtime, 10 days vacation + PTO, 8 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, profit sharing, life & disability insurance

You’ll service, troubleshoot, and commission commercial HVAC and building controls, with a company that invests in training and career growth. Strong fit if you have HVAC schooling or experience and want stable hours plus solid benefits.

Employer: Geaux Maids

Location: Baton Rouge, LA & surrounding areas (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Part-time

Salary: $20.00/hour, paid weekly

You’ll clean homes across Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Zachary, Prairieville, and more—dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and detailing kitchens and baths. Best for experienced residential cleaners who have their own supplies, vacuum, and reliable vehicle, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Louisiana State University

Location: West Campus Apartments, Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, Classified

Salary Range: About $18.00 – $30.92/hour (rate based on experience)

(rate based on experience) Closing Date: November 10, 2026 (12:01 AM CST)

This is a leadership role supervising a large custodial team over 320,000 sq. ft. of housing space—scheduling, inspections, supply ordering, budgeting support, and conference housing prep. Good step up if you have at least 2 years in custodial/grounds/housekeeping/food service and want state benefits and stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, training, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.