Bath neighbors are giving away some useful free items right now, from cozy couches to fun home decor. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Couch / sofa

Couch / sofa Condition: Comfy , with a hot chocolate stain on one arm (owner says it should come out with rug or furniture cleaner). No holes or other issues , “still tons of life.”

, with a (owner says it should come out with rug or furniture cleaner). , “still tons of life.” Details: Owner is downsizing and needs it gone ASAP . Free to pick up.

Owner is and needs it . Free to pick up. Location: Oak Grove Ave-Front St, Bath, ME (exact pickup details in the listing)

(exact pickup details in the listing) Source: Nextdoor

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Items: Day of the Dead figurines , calming plug-ins for cats , coffee cups , vegetable dicer with attachments

, , , Condition: Not fully described, but all are free and meant to find new homes

Not fully described, but all are and meant to find new homes Details: Poster says they will be adding more items to the boxes over the weekend , so it may change or grow.

Poster says they , so it may change or grow. Location: End of the driveway at 76 Denny Rd., Bath, ME

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Brown sofa with pull-out bed

Condition: Described as comfortable and in good condition

Described as and in Details: Great if you need extra sleeping space for guests; mattress details not listed, so check the post or ask the owner.

Great if you need extra sleeping space for guests; mattress details not listed, so check the post or ask the owner. Location: Oak Grove Ave-Front St, Bath, ME

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Bath tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and reach out to the poster or head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.