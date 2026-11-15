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Bath
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bath, Maine This Week
4 days ago
Bath neighbors are giving away some useful free items right now, from cozy couches to fun home decor. Here’s what’s available around town.
Comfy Couch – Free Pickup, Needs Cleaning
- Item: Couch / sofa
- Condition: Comfy, with a hot chocolate stain on one arm (owner says it should come out with rug or furniture cleaner). No holes or other issues, “still tons of life.”
- Details: Owner is downsizing and needs it gone ASAP. Free to pick up.
- Location: Oak Grove Ave-Front St, Bath, ME (exact pickup details in the listing)
- Source: Nextdoor
Box of Free Household Items on Denny Rd
- Items: Day of the Dead figurines, calming plug-ins for cats, coffee cups, vegetable dicer with attachments
- Condition: Not fully described, but all are free and meant to find new homes
- Details: Poster says they will be adding more items to the boxes over the weekend, so it may change or grow.
- Location: End of the driveway at 76 Denny Rd., Bath, ME
- Source: Nextdoor
Brown Sofa Pull-Out Bed
- Item: Brown sofa with pull-out bed
- Condition: Described as comfortable and in good condition
- Details: Great if you need extra sleeping space for guests; mattress details not listed, so check the post or ask the owner.
- Location: Oak Grove Ave-Front St, Bath, ME
- Source: Nextdoor
Free items in Bath tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and reach out to the poster or head over soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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