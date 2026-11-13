Bath’s leadership job market is steady right now, with strong opportunities in defense, engineering, and mission‑driven nonprofits. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Naval Sea Systems Command ( NAVSEA )

Naval Sea Systems Command ( ) Location: Bath, ME

Type: Full-time, Federal (GS-13 level equivalent experience required)

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex Navy projects that tie together tech, production, schedule, cost, and contracts. You’ll guide multidisciplinary teams, set priorities, manage resources, and keep major efforts on track with limited supervision. US citizenship and ability to obtain/maintain a security clearance are required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bath, ME (work at naval bases, shipyards, and other facilities)

(work at naval bases, shipyards, and other facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,900 – $100,100 (full-time range)

Support the site manager with manpower and budget planning, cost and schedule analysis, and monthly financial reviews. This role blends project planning, data/financial work, and on-site coordination, with some travel and occasional shipboard time. US citizenship and ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Pine Tree Society (search led by CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) )

(search led by ) Location: Bath, ME

Type: Full-time, Executive leadership

Salary: Not listed

Executive role leading fundraising, donor engagement, marketing, and communications for a statewide disability services nonprofit. You’ll set multi‑year advancement strategy, grow and diversify contributed revenue, and lead a high‑performing team to deepen impact across Maine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.