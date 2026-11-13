Bath’s waterfront is busy, and so are the engineering teams that keep Navy ships running. If you’ve got technical skills and don’t mind security clearances and travel, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Location: Bath, ME

Type: Full-time, Federal

Salary: Not listed (GS-12 level experience required)

Work as the on-site technical authority for combat-systems electronics on Navy ships. You’ll coordinate with shipbuilders and contractors, oversee installation and testing, solve complex system issues, and provide training to ship and yard teams. US citizenship and the ability to obtain and maintain a security clearance are required.

Employer: General Dynamics – Bath Iron Works

Location: Bath, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,100–$111,600 expected range

Be the onboard/onsite engineer handling warranty work, new-build punch lists, and emergent repairs on Navy ships worldwide. This role is very hands-on, with significant travel, on-call duty, and shipboard time, plus strong pay and full benefits. US citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required.

Employer: General Dynamics – Bath Iron Works

Location: Bath, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,100–$172,900 expected range (level based on experience)

Join the Waterfront Engineering team supporting power, lighting, and controls systems on Navy surface combatants. You’ll help with design updates, troubleshooting, testing, vendor coordination, and process improvements, with growth from Sr. to Sr. Principal levels. BS in Electrical/Computer Engineering (or similar) and eligibility for a government security clearance are required.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.