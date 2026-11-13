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🏗️ Bath, Maine Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings
Bath’s waterfront is busy, and so are the engineering teams that keep Navy ships running. If you’ve got technical skills and don’t mind security clearances and travel, these roles are worth a look.
ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN – Combat Systems
- Employer: Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)
- Location: Bath, ME
- Type: Full-time, Federal
- Salary: Not listed (GS-12 level experience required)
Work as the on-site technical authority for combat-systems electronics on Navy ships. You’ll coordinate with shipbuilders and contractors, oversee installation and testing, solve complex system issues, and provide training to ship and yard teams. US citizenship and the ability to obtain and maintain a security clearance are required.
Sr. Engineer (Onboard Rider), Fleet Services
- Employer: General Dynamics – Bath Iron Works
- Location: Bath, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,100–$111,600 expected range
Be the onboard/onsite engineer handling warranty work, new-build punch lists, and emergent repairs on Navy ships worldwide. This role is very hands-on, with significant travel, on-call duty, and shipboard time, plus strong pay and full benefits. US citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required.
Sr. / Principal / Sr. Principal Electrical Engineer, Waterfront Engineering
- Employer: General Dynamics – Bath Iron Works
- Location: Bath, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,100–$172,900 expected range (level based on experience)
Join the Waterfront Engineering team supporting power, lighting, and controls systems on Navy surface combatants. You’ll help with design updates, troubleshooting, testing, vendor coordination, and process improvements, with growth from Sr. to Sr. Principal levels. BS in Electrical/Computer Engineering (or similar) and eligibility for a government security clearance are required.
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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