Batesville has some solid logistics work right now, especially if you like night shifts and staying busy on your feet.

Below are a couple of strong options in supply chain & logistics hiring now in Batesville, MS.

Employer: Yancey Bros. Co.

Yancey Bros. Co. Location: Batesville, MS

Type: Full-time, Second Shift

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, bonus opportunities, and profit sharing)

Lead CDL logistics for Yancey Engineering Solutions, handling pickups, deliveries, inventory, and material flow. This role fits someone with 3–5 years of logistics experience and a CDL, who wants strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and room to advance.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Batesville, MS

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (Sun–Thu, 4:30 p.m. until done)

Salary: About $22/hour ($17.50 base + incentives)

Pick and build pallet orders in a multi-level food warehouse using an electric pallet jack or forklift. This is active work with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and growth potential if you like fast-paced, physical jobs.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.