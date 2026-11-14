Batesville’s retail and service scene is staying busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Batesville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team at a major off-price retailer. You’ll open and close the store, supervise associates, keep the sales floor safe and clean, and help with merchandising, loss prevention, and front-end operations.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Batesville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role helping patients and customers with questions, orders, and account updates. You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, enter orders, and keep records up to date in their computer system.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Batesville, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

On-the-floor retail job where you greet customers, run the register, process freight, and help keep the store neat and merchandised. Good fit if you like a fast pace and can work nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.