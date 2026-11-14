Batesville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in long‑term care and urgent care. If you’re a nurse or advanced practice provider, there are several solid options in town.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Batesville, MS

Type: Full-time, Weekend RN Supervisor

Salary: Not listed

Lead the weekend nursing team in a post‑acute/long‑term care setting. Great fit if you’re an RN with leadership experience who wants to guide staff, oversee care plans, and still stay close to patient care.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Batesville, MS

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed ($3,000 sign-on bonus for full-time LPNs through November 2026)

12‑hour night shifts with a strong sign‑on bonus and room to grow into charge or supervisor roles. Good for LPNs who like a steady schedule, team support, and clear career steps.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Batesville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on clinical role focused on meds, treatments, and monitoring resident response in a skilled nursing setting. Comes with a full benefits package and pay‑advance options for extra flexibility.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Batesville, MS

Type: Full-time, Leadership

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus)

Top nursing leadership role overseeing the entire nursing department, budget, staffing, and quality of care. Ideal for an experienced RN leader with long‑term care and supervisory background.

Employer: Baptist Urgent Care / URGENT TEAM MANAGEMENT LLC

Location: Batesville, MS

Type: PRN (per diem); full-time schedules also described

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy urgent care seeing all ages for primary, urgent, and occupational health needs. PRN role with malpractice coverage and 401(k); full‑time option includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.