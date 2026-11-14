Batesville’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid full-time roles are open for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Batesville Casket Company

Batesville Casket Company Location: Batesville, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00pm–10:30pm, Mon–Fri, some Saturdays)

Pay: $25.45/hour (expected)

Keep the plant running by installing, maintaining, and repairing mechanical and electrical equipment across the facility. Good fit if you have strong maintenance skills, can read blueprints and wiring diagrams, and like varied work with room to grow.

Employer: Ricca Chemical Company

Ricca Chemical Company Location: Batesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Blend raw materials into finished chemical products, run an automated blending system, and help with quality control testing and paperwork. Great for someone comfortable around chemicals who likes detailed work, safety rules, and working with both machines and data.

Employer: Batesville Casket Company

Batesville Casket Company Location: Batesville, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00pm–11:30pm, Mon–Fri, weekend OT)

Pay: $23.09/hour (expected)

Support production by cleaning booths and floors, handling trash and dumpsters, and using tools like a high-pressure water blaster. Good entry point into manufacturing if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind overtime.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.