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🛒 Batesville, AR Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings
Batesville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big-name stores hiring. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus some solid pay rates and benefits.
Manager In Training
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (MAC Sales & Leasing / Buddy’s Home Furnishings program)
- Location: Batesville, AR
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $14–$20/hour
Entry-level management track where you learn all sides of the rent-to-own business: sales, customer accounts, deliveries, and inventory. Great if you’re 21+, want paid training, PTO, discounts, and a clear path to store leadership.
Merchandise Associate
- Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)
- Location: 2360 Harrison St, Batesville, AR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.00–$13.50/hour starting
Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. Nice fit if you want a flexible schedule plus store discount, potential 401(k) match, and access to a wide benefits package as you build hours.
Health & Beauty TA
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #119
- Location: 3150 Harrison St, Batesville, AR 72501
- Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $14–$27/hour plus possible hourly premiums
Work in the Health & Beauty area, stocking, merchandising, and helping shoppers find what they need. Strong option if you want performance incentives, education paid through Live Better U, and access to Walmart’s health and financial benefits.
Part-Time Store Associate / Cashier / Stocker
- Employer: ALDI
- Location: Batesville, AR
- Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.50/hour starting, scheduled raises up to $20.50/hour by year 5
Hands-on role where you ring up customers, stock shelves, and help keep the store clean and organized. Great if you like fast-paced work, don’t mind some lifting, and want clear wage increases over time.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the posting is still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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