Batesville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big-name stores hiring. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus some solid pay rates and benefits.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (MAC Sales & Leasing / Buddy’s Home Furnishings program)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (MAC Sales & Leasing / Buddy’s Home Furnishings program) Location: Batesville, AR

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $14–$20/hour

Entry-level management track where you learn all sides of the rent-to-own business: sales, customer accounts, deliveries, and inventory. Great if you’re 21+, want paid training, PTO, discounts, and a clear path to store leadership.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 2360 Harrison St, Batesville, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$13.50/hour starting

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. Nice fit if you want a flexible schedule plus store discount, potential 401(k) match, and access to a wide benefits package as you build hours.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #119

Location: 3150 Harrison St, Batesville, AR 72501

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

Pay: $14–$27/hour plus possible hourly premiums

Work in the Health & Beauty area, stocking, merchandising, and helping shoppers find what they need. Strong option if you want performance incentives, education paid through Live Better U, and access to Walmart’s health and financial benefits.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Batesville, AR

Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50/hour starting, scheduled raises up to $20.50/hour by year 5

Hands-on role where you ring up customers, stock shelves, and help keep the store clean and organized. Great if you like fast-paced work, don’t mind some lifting, and want clear wage increases over time.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.