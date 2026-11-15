Looking for a loyal friend in Batavia, OH? These wonderful dogs at the League for Animal Welfare are ready to meet you and head home.

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: League for Animal Welfare

Phone: (513) 735-2299

Why you’ll love her:

Margot is an easygoing, charming girl who believes every walk should be a slow, sniffy adventure. She enjoys playgroups and making dog friends, and she’s the polite “hall monitor” type who helps keep the peace. In the car, she’s a calm, quiet passenger who just soaks in the view.

👉 Meet Margot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Senior (about 9 years old)

Senior (about 9 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: League for Animal Welfare

Phone: (513) 735-2299

Why you’ll love him:

Dr. Seuss is a sweet, silly, and outrageously fluffy gentleman. He was surrendered through no fault of his own, and now he’s ready for a new family to appreciate his gorgeous coat and kind heart. If you want a calmer, older dog with lots of love left to give, he could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Dr. Seuss and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Basset Hound / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper

Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: League for Animal Welfare

Phone: (513) 735-2299

Why you’ll love him:

Lt. Dan has three legs and endless spirit. He lost a leg after being hit by a car as a puppy, but it doesn’t slow him down at all. He’s always up for walks and exploring the yard, then turns into a gentle soul who takes treats politely and loves to flop down and relax.

👉 Meet Lt. Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Batavia, OH, consider visiting the League for Animal Welfare or giving them a call at (513) 735-2299 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.