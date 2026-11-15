Batavia has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. All of these kitties are waiting at League for Animal Welfare and would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: League for Animal Welfare

Phone: (513) 735-2299

Loni is a beautiful, friendly senior girl who wants to cuddle with you the minute you walk into her room. She came to the shelter with her brother from a homeless family who clearly loved her very much. She’s used to being around another cat and children, and it shows in how loving and social she is. The shelter says the minute you meet her, you’ll fall in love.

👉 Meet Loni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: League for Animal Welfare

Phone: (513) 735-2299

Heat Miser is a mostly white adult kitty with a cool name and a warm heart. He’s waiting patiently for someone to notice him and give him a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Heat Miser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: League for Animal Welfare

Phone: (513) 735-2299

Queen Cookie is a lovely gray senior lady with a royal name. She’s looking for a calm, caring home where she can enjoy her golden years in comfort.

👉 Meet Queen Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: League for Animal Welfare

Phone: (513) 735-2299

Levi is a young, mostly white cat with his whole life ahead of him. He’s ready to grow up in a real home with people who will love him forever.

👉 Meet Levi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Cream/Ivory

Mostly Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: League for Animal Welfare

Phone: (513) 735-2299

Snow Miser is a cream-colored young cat with a soft look and a fun name. He’s hoping for a family who will give him playtime, treats, and a warm lap.

👉 Meet Snow Miser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Batavia, OH and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting League for Animal Welfare or calling (513) 735-2299 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.