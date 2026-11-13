Batavia’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from Clermont Hospital to local animal care. If you’re in nursing, patient support, or vet tech work, there are some solid options close to home.

Employer: Mercy Health

Mercy Health Location: Batavia, OH (Clermont Hospital)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support patients with daily needs like hygiene, mobility, and comfort while working closely with RNs. Good fit if you’re caring, detail-oriented, and want hospital experience with tuition help, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Mercy Health

Mercy Health Location: Batavia, OH (Clermont Hospital)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the PCU team with 24/7 responsibility for operations, staff, and patient outcomes. Ideal for an experienced BSN-prepared RN with leadership skills who wants to shape care quality and mentor nurses, with access to strong Mercy Health benefits.

Employer: League for Animal Welfare

Location: Batavia, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $25–$30/hour (commensurate with experience)

Hands-on role with a local non-profit shelter doing spay/neuter surgeries, exams, treatments, and vaccine clinics. Great if you’re a licensed Ohio RVT who loves animals and wants steady daytime hours (Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri, 7am–5pm) plus health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and CE support.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send that application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.