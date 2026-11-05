undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Batavia, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Batavia’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or patient care, there are solid options here with different schedules and settings.
RN Procedure Nurse – Genesee & Orleans County
- Employer: HCR Home Care
- Location: Batavia, NY (field role across Genesee & Orleans County)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll provide hands-on skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, follow physician orders, and work closely with a multidisciplinary care team. This role is great if you like autonomy, patient education, and working in the community rather than in a hospital.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Thomas Farrugia DDS PLLC
- Location: Batavia, NY
- Type: Contract, Part-time, or Full-time (flexible)
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour
Family dental office looking for a people-friendly Dental Assistant who enjoys helping patients improve their oral health. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts, plus flexible job types.
Nursing Assistant – Geriatric Extended Care (Nights)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Western New York VA Healthcare System
- Location: Batavia, NY
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7:30 pm – 8:00 am)
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Serve veterans in a long-term/geriatric care setting, providing direct care, monitoring changes, and supporting daily living needs under RN/LPN supervision. Comes with strong federal benefits: 37–50 days paid time off per year, federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% VA match, federal health/vision/dental, paid parental leave, and possible childcare subsidy.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application or resume update today.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.