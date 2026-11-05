🏥 Batavia, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Batavia’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or patient care, there are solid options here with different schedules and settings.

Employer: HCR Home Care

HCR Home Care Location: Batavia, NY (field role across Genesee & Orleans County)

(field role across Genesee & Orleans County) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll provide hands-on skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, follow physician orders, and work closely with a multidisciplinary care team. This role is great if you like autonomy, patient education, and working in the community rather than in a hospital.

Employer: Thomas Farrugia DDS PLLC

Location: Batavia, NY

Type: Contract, Part-time, or Full-time (flexible)

Contract, Part-time, or Full-time (flexible) Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Family dental office looking for a people-friendly Dental Assistant who enjoys helping patients improve their oral health. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts, plus flexible job types.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Western New York VA Healthcare System

Location: Batavia, NY

Type: Full-time, Nights (7:30 pm – 8:00 am)

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Serve veterans in a long-term/geriatric care setting, providing direct care, monitoring changes, and supporting daily living needs under RN/LPN supervision. Comes with strong federal benefits: 37–50 days paid time off per year, federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% VA match, federal health/vision/dental, paid parental leave, and possible childcare subsidy.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application or resume update today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.