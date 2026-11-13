The Batavia City Council will hold three public meetings on November 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave. On Monday, November 16 at 7 p.m., the regular City Council meeting will include a proclamation for Native American Heritage Month, followed by a Special Committee of the Whole meeting on Fire Department succession planning. On Tuesday, November 17 at 7 p.m., the Committee of the Whole will hold two public hearings on the City's proposed tax levy and the Special Service Area 61 Windmill Lakes tax levy, and may consider a resolution to recommend approval of the proposed budget. View complete meeting agendas: https://bataviail.community.highbond.com/Portal/

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Batavia, Illinois - Government Offices