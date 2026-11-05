Street core sampling starts Nov. 5 in Batavia

Starting Thursday, Nov. 5, crews will take about 60 pavement samples on streets across Batavia, beginning on the west side of town. The City’s geotechnical consultant, Soil and Material Consultants, Inc., will use a small drilling rig to measure pavement thickness and check road conditions to plan future street repair and resurfacing work. Most work will be in residential areas with little traffic impact, but some busier streets, including Wilson Street and McKee Street, may have temporary traffic controls, so drivers should use extra caution near crews and equipment.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Batavia, Illinois - Government Offices