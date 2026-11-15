Bastrop has some very special puppies waiting for loving homes. All of these cuties are at Bastrop County Animal Shelter and are looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 549-5160

Lumpy Potatoes is a tiny brown baby boy with a big name and an even bigger future ahead of him. As a Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix, he’s likely to stay on the smaller side and could be a great fit for many homes, including those with limited space.

👉 Meet Lumpy Potatoes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 549-5160

Stinky Tofu is a sweet, small puppy boy with a fun name and soft tan-and-white coloring. As a young Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Stinky Tofu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 549-5160

Potato Salad (with Raisins is another adorable baby boy from this fun-named litter. With his brown-and-white coat and small size, he’s ready to start life with a family who can guide him through puppyhood.

👉 Meet Potato Salad (with Raisins and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Dachshund / Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 549-5160

Evie is a unique baby girl with a Dachshund/Shepherd mix background and a beautiful brown-and-black coat. With her adoption fee waived, she’s an especially great option for someone ready to commit to training, socializing, and loving a growing pup.

👉 Meet Evie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bastrop, TX, please consider visiting Bastrop County Animal Shelter or calling (512) 549-5160 to ask about these puppies. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.