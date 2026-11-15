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🐶 Playful Puppy Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bastrop, TX
Bastrop has some very special puppies waiting for loving homes. All of these cuties are at Bastrop County Animal Shelter and are looking for families to grow up with.
Lumpy Potatoes
- Breed: Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (512) 549-5160
Lumpy Potatoes is a tiny brown baby boy with a big name and an even bigger future ahead of him. As a Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix, he’s likely to stay on the smaller side and could be a great fit for many homes, including those with limited space.
👉 Meet Lumpy Potatoes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stinky Tofu
- Breed: Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (512) 549-5160
Stinky Tofu is a sweet, small puppy boy with a fun name and soft tan-and-white coloring. As a young Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Stinky Tofu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Potato Salad (with Raisins
- Breed: Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (512) 549-5160
Potato Salad (with Raisins is another adorable baby boy from this fun-named litter. With his brown-and-white coat and small size, he’s ready to start life with a family who can guide him through puppyhood.
👉 Meet Potato Salad (with Raisins and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Evie
- Breed: Dachshund / Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (512) 549-5160
Evie is a unique baby girl with a Dachshund/Shepherd mix background and a beautiful brown-and-black coat. With her adoption fee waived, she’s an especially great option for someone ready to commit to training, socializing, and loving a growing pup.
👉 Meet Evie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Bastrop, TX, please consider visiting Bastrop County Animal Shelter or calling (512) 549-5160 to ask about these puppies. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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