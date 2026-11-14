Bastrop’s construction scene is buzzing, especially around the big tech projects east of Austin. If you’ve got solid trade skills and like fast-paced, hands-on work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: SpaceX

SpaceX Location: Bastrop, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the Starlink production facility, installing and maintaining electrical systems in a high-tech manufacturing environment. This role is ideal if you have a Journeyman Electrician license and 5+ years of experience, and don’t mind 12-hour shifts and weekend/overtime work.

Employer: The Boring Company

The Boring Company Location: Bastrop, TX (also supports Nashville, TN projects)

(also supports Nashville, TN projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew handling formwork, mixing, pouring, and finishing concrete panels for tunnel projects. Good fit if you have 3+ years of concrete/construction experience, can pass a drug and background check, and are ready to supervise daily production and enforce safety on site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—these companies tend to post related roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.