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Bastrop
🏥 Bastrop, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
2 days ago
Bastrop’s healthcare scene is growing, with new clinics and care settings adding staff. If you’re ready to help patients close to home, these roles are worth a look.
School Occupational Therapist – Local Contract (Up to ~$54/hr)
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Bastrop, TX (school district)
- Type: Full-time, local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $50.20 – $54.05 per hour + potential $3,000 assignment bonus
This school-based OT role lets you help kids meet their IEP goals while keeping evenings, weekends, and holidays free. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.
Patient Care Specialist II – Front Desk / Medical Office
- Employer: Millennium Physician Group (Mosaic Health)
- Location: 3101 Hwy 71 East, Suite 101, Bastrop, TX 78602
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour (posted range $18.00 – $27.00)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
Be the first friendly face patients see—handling check-ins, scheduling, insurance verification, and calls in a busy primary care office. Great fit if you have at least 1 year in a medical office or customer service and want solid benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities.
PSA – Personal Service Assistant
- Employer: Argent Court Pleasanton
- Location: Bastrop, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour
Help residents with daily living (bathing, dressing, grooming), light housekeeping, and community activities in an assisted living-style setting. Ideal if you’re compassionate, can handle some lifting, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training.
If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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