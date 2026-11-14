Bastrop’s healthcare scene is growing, with new clinics and care settings adding staff. If you’re ready to help patients close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Bastrop, TX (school district)

(school district) Type: Full-time, local contract , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , days

Full-time, , , , days Pay: $50.20 – $54.05 per hour + potential $3,000 assignment bonus

This school-based OT role lets you help kids meet their IEP goals while keeping evenings, weekends, and holidays free. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Millennium Physician Group (Mosaic Health)

(Mosaic Health) Location: 3101 Hwy 71 East, Suite 101, Bastrop, TX 78602

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour (posted range $18.00 – $27.00 )

(posted range ) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Be the first friendly face patients see—handling check-ins, scheduling, insurance verification, and calls in a busy primary care office. Great fit if you have at least 1 year in a medical office or customer service and want solid benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Argent Court Pleasanton

Location: Bastrop, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help residents with daily living (bathing, dressing, grooming), light housekeeping, and community activities in an assisted living-style setting. Ideal if you’re compassionate, can handle some lifting, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.