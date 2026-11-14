Bastrop neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need home basics or a small upgrade, these local offers might help.

Item: 2 Dyson vacuums ("the purple monster")

Condition: Free, brushes do not rotate. The poster says it may be a belt issue and they have the belt. Good for someone who can repair or wants parts.

Location: Pine Forest, Bastrop, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage wooden dresser

Condition: Marked GRATIS / FREE, first come, first serve, no holds. Classic wood piece; exact size not listed.

Location: Bastrop near Hwy 1441 and Hwy 95 / Lake Bastrop area

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black fabric 10-tier shoe organizer

Details: Vertical organizer with multiple shelves and a fabric cover. Great for closets or entryways to keep shoes tidy.

Location: Camp Swift, Bastrop, TX

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bastrop tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.